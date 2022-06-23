Bandon soccer star Hourihane on lookout for new club

CONOR Hourihane is on the lookout for a new club after confirming his exit from Aston Villa.

The Bandon soccer star (31) joined Villa in January 2017 and famously played a huge role in their promotion to the Premier League in 2019. In recent seasons he found his opportunities limited and spent spells on loan with Swansea and Sheffield United.

Hourihane, involved with the Republic of Ireland squad in their recent Nations League campaign, is now a free agent and will weigh up options available to him, with West Brom thought to be one of the teams interested in the West Cork man.

‘All good things come to an end! Special days and special club,’ Hourihane said on social media, in response to a video from Aston Villa that thanked him for his ‘huge contributions in claret and blue’. The midfielder scored 29 goals and had 23 assists in over 150 appearances for Villa and there were many memorable moments, like his hat-trick against Norwich City and his stunning derby winner against Birmingham.