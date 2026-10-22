Ashling Thompson to captain Ireland in shinty-camogie clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

SEVEN All-Ireland winning Cork camogie stars have been included in the Ireland squad for the shinty-camogie clash with Scotland this Saturday at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Courcey Rovers’ Saoirse McCarthy, who captained the Ireland team in last year’s clash with Scotland, is included, as are goalkeeper Amy Lee (Na Piarsaigh), Ava Fitzgerald (Sarsfields), Emma Murphy (Glen Rovers), Isobel Sheehan (Éire Óg), Laura Hayes (St Catherines) and Ashling Thompson (Milford), who will captain the team.

In a double-header at Cork GAA HQ, the Ireland camogie team will face their Scottish counterparts at 4pm, before the hurling side take on Scotland at 6pm.

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There is Cork interest too in the Ireland shinty-hurling team as recently-retired Rebel hurler Séamus Harnedy has been named in Eamon O’Shea’s squad. Harnedy, who made his Cork senior debut in 2011, won four Munster senior hurling titles, captaining the team to glory in 2018. He also played in the All-Ireland finals of 2013, 2021, 2024 and 2025. Harnedy won a national league medal in 2025 and won All-Star awards in 2013, 2018 and 2024.

Ireland Shinty-Camogie team: Amy Lee (Cork), Aimie Nolan (Carlow), Anais Curran (Wexford), Aoife McDonald (Tyrone), Ashling Thompson (Cork), Ava Fitzgerald (Cork), Dearbhla Magee (Antrim), Emma Murphy (Cork), Gráinne McDonald (Tyrone), Isobel Sheehan (Cork), Laura Hayes (Cork), Maeve Clince (Meath), Naoise Hughes (Armagh), Rachael Walsh (Waterford), Rebecca Kelly (Carlow), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork), Shannagh Hegarty (Antrim), Sinéad Wylde (Dublin), Sophie O’Callaghan (Limerick).

Ireland Shinty-Hurling team: Billy Nolan (Waterford), Mikey Butler (Kilkenny), Ian Shanahan (Laois), Sam O’Farrell (Tipperary), Meehaul McGrath (Derry), Ryan Mullaney (Laois), Darragh Neary (Galway), Fiachra C-Fennell (Laois), Diarmuid Stritch (Clare), Aaron Dunphy (Laois), Andrew Ormonde (Tipperary), Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin), Luca McCusker (Fermanagh), Séamus Harnedy (Cork), Pearse Óg McCrickard (Down), Gerard Walsh (Antrim), Joe Murray (Leitrim), Patrick Turner (Derry), Kyle O’Connor (Kerry), Damien Healey (Meath). Stand-by players: Seán Kelly (Derry), Johnny Maher (Longford), Ciaran McNally (Longford), Ethan Flynn (Monaghan), Evan Tully (Longford), Pádraig Doyle (Westmeath), Emmet Walsh (Monaghan), Kevin Goulding (Kerry).