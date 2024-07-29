Aoife Casey and Mags Cremen win repechage to get back on track at Olympic Games

THE Irish women’s lightweight double of Skibbereen’s Aoife Casey and Mags Cremen got back on track at the Olympics today.

The all-Cork crew secured a fantastic win in the repechage with the fastest time (7:11.38) of the two repechages, qualifying for the A/B semi-final 2 on Wednesday morning.

Despite Canada leading for the first 500 metres, the Irish crew surged ahead at the 1000-metre mark to take the lead and finish strong at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Paris.

‘It was a really solid race, so it was great, and felt good,’ Mags said.

‘It was our goal today to just feel in control and execute our plan. I think we did that, and I think we just wanted to be with the pack as long as we could and then have confidence in ourselves so that we can push through then with the fitness we have.’

On Tuesday, Emily Hegarty and the Irish women’s four that also includes Eimear Lambe, Natalie Long and Imogen Magner will take part in a repechage, at 10.30am. The Irish women’s four will race from lane three and are up against Denmark, USA, China and Australia. The top two will progress to the A final on Thursday morning.