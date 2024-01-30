All-Ireland champions Cork discover 2024 path to glory

CORK’S route to back-to-back All-Ireland senior camogie titles became a little clearer this week with the draw for the 2024 championship.

The Rebels returned to the top in 2023 after a brilliant campaign that featured knock-out wins against Kilkenny, Galway and Waterford – and new manager Ger Manley has now discovered Cork’s opponents in the group stage of this season’s All-Ireland series.

Cork, as top seeds in Group 2, will take on rivals and 2021 champions Galway, as well as Down, Wexford, Clare and Dublin, with the opening round of games starting on the weekend of May 25th with the final in Croke Park pencilled in for August 11th. Group 1 includes Waterford, Tipperary, Limerick, Derry, Antrim and 2022 winners Kilkenny.

‘Consistency will be the key thing for Cork next year,’ new Cork manager Manley says. ‘Go back to the year before (2022) we were consistent without ever hitting the levels we are capable of. Give him his credit, Matthew Twomey got it right (in 2023) and we peaked at the right time with Wesley O’Brien and Liam Cronin training them.’