SKIBBEREEN Community School’s 2-10 to 0-12 win against Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig in the Corn Uí Mhuirí on Tuesday means that THREE West Cork schools have now qualified for the quarter-finals.

Skibbereen CS join Hamilton High School Bandon and Clonakilty Community College in the last eight, which will be played in January.

With home advantage, Skibb CS led 1-5 to 0-6 at the break, Luke Shorten with the goal. Robbie Minihane expertly converted a penalty in the fourth quarter to keep Ballincollig at bay.

Scorers – Skibbereen CS: Luke Shorten 1-2; Robbie Minihane 1-1 (1f 1 pen); Niall Daly 0-3; Jack O’Neill, Sean Browne, Fiachra Collins, Jamie O’Driscoll 0-1 each. Coláiste Choilm: Diarmuid Dillon 0-4 (3f); Michael Murphy 0-3; Evan Horgan 0-2; Cian O’Driscoll, Peter Kelly, Darragh Coakley (1f) 0-1 each.