2024 Southern Star schools’ rowing regatta to be biggest yet

THE Southern Star & South West Rowing Schools’ Regatta will take place this Sunday, May 12th, at 2pm in The Lagoon in Rosscarbery.

The regatta, hosted by Ring Rowing Club, continues to grow every year and this year promises to be the biggest and best yet, with 200 children expected to take to the water on Sunday.

The Southern Star schools’ regatta provides a platform for budding young rowers to experience competitive racing, gain valuable experience, and demonstrate their potential on the water.

With West Cork being home to so many talented rowers this is an opportunity for the next generation of stars to show what they are capable of while also representing their national schools.

This year’s regatta will also include a teachers and assistants’ race for the first time.

Some important points for clubs and participants to remember before arriving on Sunday: