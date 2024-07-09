Women the ‘backbone’ of farming in West Cork

THE contribution of women in West Cork farming has never been higher, but there is still work to be done, a special female farming seminar has heard.

The inaugural meeting of the Barryroe Co-op/Carbery Female Farming Seminar took place in Timoleague Hall recently, and brought women in agriculture together for insightful discussions, networking and empowerment.

The attendees – who included IFA deputy president Alice Doyle – shared experiences, helpful tips, ideas, and success stories. The seminar was also attended by two newly-elected local councillors, Cllr Ann Bambury of the Social Democrats and Cllr John Michael Foley of Fine Gael.

Farmer Caroline O’Donovan is a member of the Barryroe board, and she helped to organise the event. ‘I think it is a really positive time to be a woman involved in agriculture and farming. We have never had more visibility, but there is still a lot of work to be done,’ said Caroline.

‘We organised this event to encourage women who are involved in all aspects of the farm, not just farming themselves, to come together and support each other in their crucial roles. We were delighted at the positivity around the event.’

The new chair of Barryroe Co-op Michael Sexton also attended the event. Michael’s mother May was a welcome attendee and has farmed in Barryroe for many decades.

‘It was great to have the opportunity to support this event, and I hope that it can be continued in Barryroe, and be an inspiration for many more like it,’ said Michael.

‘We all know that women are the backbone of many of our farms, and farming wouldn’t be possible without the support of the whole family in many cases.’

The seminar began with an acknowledgment of how much the farming women of West Cork, ‘the silent workforce’, some of whom have been farming for over 50 years, have contributed to agriculture in the past and how they have been the backbone of Barryroe and the other West Cork co-ops. Without this contribution there would be no Barryroe Co-op, no West Cork co-ops, and no Carbery, the seminar heard.

Then, an all-female panel dispensed invaluable advice and guidance to the attendees on key topics.

Alice Doyle spoke about how women were left behind when PRSI contributions were made, even when they worked their entire adult lives on the family farm, and how that had left many with shortfalls to their pensions, if indeed they were able to collect a pension at all.

She also spoke about how the IFA and indeed the ICMSA are the farming unions and that when needed, are only a phone call away when problems arise, especially in relation to interactions with the Department of Agriculture.

Noreen Casey from the Bord Bia inspection helpdesk took the audience through a typical inspection and how some paperwork can be cut back on.

She encouraged everyone to call the help desk when they came across problems and was very effective in taking away some of the worries associated with the inspection.

Emma Hanley of Glasslyn Vets gave an excellent presentation on summer scour in calves and on coughing in cows during the current season. Her talk was very well received as many of those women present were looking for solutions to those very problems.

Liam Bohane, Carbery ASSAP advisor, spoke on the upcoming slurry storage event being hosted by Carbery.

The seminar concluded with a plea to keep up the fight to retain Ireland’s nitrates derogation and was closed by Michael Sexton.