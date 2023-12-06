Woman caught drink driving spat at gardaí

A CLONAKILTY motorist who spat at gardaí following her arrest for drink-driving and had to be placed in a garda cell for her own safety has been sentenced to four months in prison.

Carol Whelton of Knocknageehy, Castlefreke, Clonakilty did not appear at Clonakilty District Court but her solicitor offered pleas on her behalf to drink driving, careless driving and obstructing a peace officer.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge James McNulty that on February 2nd 2022 at 1.30am gardaí in Clonakilty observed a black BMW driving from the direction of Rossa Street towards Pearse Street in the town centre.

‘It stopped and when she saw the garda patrol car it drove slowly before them and her subsequent parking drew their attention,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘She got out of her car. When gardaí spoke to her they noticed her eyes were bloodshot and she was unsteady on her feet. They asked her to provide an oral fluid test but she refused and walked away. She was arrested and brought to Bandon Garda Station but after being placed in the back of the garda van she deliberately banged her head several times.’

Sgt Mulcahy said that on arrival at Bandon Garda Station she refused to get out and had to carried out eventually.

‘She was placed in a cell for her own safety. ‘She then began spitting at gardaí and was eventually handcuffed.’

A blood specimen taken at the station by a doctor gave a reading of 199mgs of alcohol per 100mls of blood. The court heard that she has 12 previous convictions, including eight for public order offences.

Solicitor Flor Murphy said his client is known to the court, citing that she has had a fairly troubled background. He said in late 2021 and early 2022 her life spiralled out of control.

‘She emigrated to England last year and has not returned and recently had a baby. ‘She knows what awaits her when she comes back.

‘She apologises for her behaviour. She has put her life back together,’ said Mr Murphy.

Judge McNulty said her behaviour on being detected and placed under arrest warranted a custodial sentence. He disqualified her from driving for three years and sentenced her to four months in prison as well as fining her €200.

He refused to suspend the sentence and said because she ‘has form’ the four months must be served. Recognisances for an appeal were fixed in the defendant’s own bond of €100 with no cash required.