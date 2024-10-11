Will Castlehaven or Mathúnas shine the brightest under Friday night lights?

PRIOR to the start of the 2024 Carbery junior A football championship, not many would have predicted a semi-final pairing of Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas and Castlehaven but such is the unpredictable nature of this storied competition.

Both sides finished second in their respective groups but they navigated their way through tough quarter-final matches to earn a spot in the final four. They go to battle this Friday in Dunmanway at 7.30pm.

Firstly to Mathúnas. The men from Castletown are having a season to remember. Having already qualified for the Carbery junior A hurling final, they will be looking to repeat the feat with the big ball. They have shown flashes of brilliance throughout the campaign, though their journey has been anything but smooth. They started their group stage with an impressive 0-18 to 1-10 victory over Kilbrittain. However, they were brought back down to earth with a heavy 3-10 to 0-8 defeat against Ballinascarthy. To their credit, they bounced back in their final group game with a hard-fought 2-8 to 1-10 win over St Colum's, which secured their spot in the knockout stages.

In the quarter-final, Mathúnas produced the result of the round, securing a comprehensive 3-11 to 0-12 win over Carbery Rangers who went three for three in their group. This performance, marked by a potent attacking display, has set them up nicely for their semi-final clash.

The last time Castlehaven claimed this title was back in 1976. Since then the club has gone on to incredible heights. Now their junior side will be looking to make history again. With the club's senior team preparing for yet another senior county semi-final, the junior side is reaping the rewards, sponging in that experience and knowledge. Their campaign began with a tough 0-17 to 0-11 loss to Kilmacabea, but they responded emphatically with a 3-11 to 1-11 victory over Newcestown and a nail-biting 0-11 to 0-10 win over St Oliver Plunketts.

Their quarter-final against Argideen Rangers was an intense affair. After a 0-11 all-draw following extra time, Castlehaven held their nerve to win 5-4 in a penalty shootout, demonstrating composure under pressure. The ability to grind out results in tight situations could be crucial as they face a more fluid Mathúnas side in the semi-final.

Mathúnas will rely on their free-scoring forwards to trouble Castlehaven. Kevin O’Donovan and Jamie Lucey are threats inside with midfielder Matthew Draper showing well in the quarter-final win over Carbery Rangers. If those three can maintain their form, they will be a serious threat. However, Castlehaven have a very stingy defence having only conceded one goal this year. Stephen Collins between the sticks has a nice blend of youth and experience in front of him – David Whelton and Shane Nolan are the Haven’s main scoring threats and they’ll be two men the Castletown side will need to keep a keen eye on.

With both teams riding high after their quarter-final victories, this semi-final is hard to call. Mathúnas have the firepower and momentum, but Castlehaven’s experience and ability to grind out wins in difficult circumstances make them dangerous opponents.

A spot in the Carbery junior A football final is up for grabs, and under the Friday night lights, the stage is set for a special night of football.