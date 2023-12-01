What's on this Christmas in the Clonakilty area

WE'VE put together a list of some of the best things happening in Clonakilty during the Christmas period, so take a look and get out into your local community this Christmas!

This list originally appeared in our Christmas in West Cork magazine, which also features plenty of photos, gift guides, things to do in other West Cork areas and over 250 local businesses – remember to Shop Local this Christmas!

Polar Express

From now until December 23rd the Polar Express runs at West Cork Model Railway Village. Booking essential.

Market

Saturday and Sunday, December 2nd and 3rd. Art and craft market, Camus Farm, Ardfield, noon to 5pm. Car pooling advised, shuttle bus from Emmet Place from noon onwards.

School market

Sunday, December 3rd, Ardfield NS Parents’ Association market, St James’ Hall, 10.30 to 2pm.

Discount day

December 8th – usual day of discounts and festivities around the town.

Market

December 10th, Sam’s cross Christmas Market taking place from 1pm.