‘We’ve never had more opportunities than we have now in the industry’

A YOUNG West Cork farmer and agricultural researcher was part of a special podcast by National Dairy Council to promote International Women’s Day.

Nicole Keohane farms on her grandparents land in Innishannon. The Carbery Macra member is also working in animal health research, and is involved in a women in agriculture discussion group included members from right across West Cork, in areas including Bantry, Leap, and Rosscarbery.

Nicole is a National Dairy Council ambassador, and took part in the podcast with RTÉ presenter featuring three other young women making strides in farming and agriculture.

Nicole was joined by agri influencer and farmer Sophie Bell, Anna Daly who works in member relations with Tirlan, and Frances Nash from Castletownroche in Co Cork who works as grain operations and quality manager with Dairygold.

The podcast looks at gender diversity in agriculture, where women continue to have very poor representation on dairy co-operative boards across the country. While women account for some 13% of all farm owners in Ireland, CSO data shows there are about 75,000 female farm workers.

Nicole told the podcast that looking from a university level, the gender gap is closing but there are challenges.

‘When I was in university – I graduated in 2020 – but even when I was doing my doing masters, looking at students doing ag science, there is coming up to that 50-50 split now between men and women, but women are going off to other industries and sectors after. About a quarter of our grad classed are secondary school teaching.’

She said one the biggest issues – for all young farmers but particularly women – was access to land and ‘getting our names on the farm. Farmers have a tendency to not know what retirement is! A lot of people are waiting to their 40s, 50s to take over a farm in their name. In the meantime you’ve built a life, a family, and a career. It’s a real big barrier facing young people in our industries.’

When asked if she had any advice for women wanting to get into the industry, Nicole said: ‘The women who are interested in getting into farming as a career have the passion for it, and anyone I’ve ever met who has been able to turn their hobby or passion into a career are incredibly happy people. The really attractive part of farming for me also, as a woman is the opportunity to essentially work from home and rear a family in this incredible environment, surrounded by nature cows and like-minded people. I truly believe the people in our industry are amazing for what they continue to do every day’

‘We’ve never had more opportunities than we have now in the industry and it’s really encouraging the opportunities we are being given, and not just given but are taking for ourselves. They are going to increase, and they are going to enthuse young people and young women coming in. The path has been paved so let’s keep that momentum going.’

Indeed Francis Nash has seen huge changes in Dairygold. ‘I think the industry has grown so much in the last decade. There’s huge things going on in the space of diversity, equity, and inclusion. And that’s something that we’re very focused on at the moment in Dairygold and so women coming into the industry can see that there is a path forward. You know, 10 years ago, certainly in our co-op, there was no female senior leadership team member, for example. Now we have three women on the senior leadership team and even at middle management level, there was a handful, but not an enormous amount so it’s definitely really improving”

Anna Daly of Tirlán said there remains plenty of challenges in terms of female representation within the agriculture industry, yet we are seeing change with women taking a more visible role on farms and with the growth of more women in STEM leading to a more diverse pipeline for the agri-food sector. ‘It is encouraging to see the level of progress made in recent years, yet we know there is more that we can all do. Tirlán has completed research into this area and engaged with our Co-op members and representative structure to develop our Co-op for the future and we now have a programme of work in place to encourage more female and young farmer involvement. It is clear that female farmers don’t want to be seen as the token diversity score, yet they recognise there needs to be a step change to encourage female involvement within representative structures and to be a valued member at the table.’

Influencer Sophie Bell said women have always ‘shaped’ the farming environment. ‘However their influence has largely been invisible in the public arena. The challenge is being seen and heard in all the spaces where decisions are made.’