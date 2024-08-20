Featured West Cork properties in 2024

West Cork’s property market has something for almost every taste it seems. Here are just some of the wonderful homes available at the moment as of August 2024.

These homes were featured in our Property West Cork summer magazine and subscribers can read the latest edition of our ever-popular Property West Cork magazine by clicking here.

Downeen, Rosscarbery, P85 XE44

Asking price: €695,000

This 3-bed coastal residence and garage on c1.7 acres is a unique holding located within a 10-minute’ walk of Rosscarbery Town Centre.

Enjoying the very best of views over the estuary and lagoon, this property certainly offers a once-off opportunity to acquire a special coastal holding.

The lands extending to c1.7 acres are located within the current development boundary for Rosscarbery, offering great future potential.

Both the residence and adjoining gardens have been maintained to a very high standard and would have the benefit of dual road frontage.

Services: mains water, private drainage, electricity.

Selling agents: Hodnett Forde Property Services, Clonakilty.

www.hodnettforde.com • [email protected] • Tel: +353 (0)23 883 3367

Ahaglaslin, Castlefreke, Clonakilty, P85 R778

Guide price: €395,000

This charming 3-bedroom bungalow, set on an elevated 0.3-acre site, offers an idyllic living experience with its impressive sea views overlooking Owenahincha.

Located just 500 metres from Owenahincha’s Blue Flag beach, this south-facing residence has recently been renovated to a very high standard.

The property, measuring approximately 1160 sq ft, features a modern open-plan layout that maximizes its southern exposure, providing a bright and airy atmosphere throughout the home.

Large windows in the living areas ensure that the stunning sea views can be enjoyed from the comfort of the indoors.

Inside, this home is immaculately presented with accommodation consisting of an entrance hall, an open-plan kitchen/dining/living room, three bedrooms, an ensuite, and a bathroom.

The living room is particularly noteworthy, featuring a sliding door at the western gable that opens onto a beautifully laid-out patio.

This outdoor space, equipped with a modern glass windscreen and low walls, allows for uninterrupted sea views, making it perfect for relaxation and entertaining.

The exterior of the property is equally well-maintained, with a gravel yard, a carport, and a garage at the rear.

This property presents a wonderful opportunity to acquire a beautifully renovated home with spectacular sea views.

Rosscarbery is a six-minute drive, and Clonakilty is a 10-minute drive.

Services include: Mains water, septic tank, oil-fired central heating, electricity.

Selling agents: Hodnett Forde Property Services, Clonakilty.

www.hodnettforde.com • [email protected] • Tel: +353 (0)23 883 3367

Lissaclarig East, Ballydehob, P81 NH02

Guide price: €575,000

Approached by a private elegant driveway, this south-facing farmhouse is set on c. 6 acres of lush countryside, nestled between Skibbereen and Ballydehob.

The residence offers a unique blend of traditional character and modern comfort.

Spanning approximately 2,700 sq ft, the farmhouse provides generous living spaces.

The ground floor features a cozy sitting room, formal dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility, study, wc and sunroom, offering picturesque views of the surrounding countryside.

The first floor comprises of seven bedrooms, master ensuite and family bathroom.

At the rear, a spacious yard and adjacent stone outbuilding, approximately 245 sqm, adds to the charm.

Additionally, there are large agricultural buildings, approximately 929 sqm. Lissaclarig East offers a unique opportunity to embrace a rural lifestyle in one of West Cork’s most desirable locations.

With its blend of historic charm, stunning surroundings and close proximity to the coastline, it is a perfect retreat for those seeking peace, privacy, and a connection to nature.

Selling agents: Charles McCarthy Estate Agents, Skibbereen

charlesmccarthy.com • [email protected] • Tel: +353 (0)28 21533

Garranes, Toormore, Schull, P81 WE10

Guide price: €795,000

Restored farmhouse & outbuilding set on c. 2 acres in a beautiful location, overlooking Toormore Bay across to Crookhaven and Brow Head.

Extensively refurbished and stylishly renovated in recent years, it blends the traditional with the modern seamlessly.

Accommodation on the first floor consists of four bedrooms, two ensuite and a Jack and Jill shower room.

The master boasts a large ensuite with clawfoot bath enjoying the views, and a walk-in wardrobe.

The ground floor comprises of a large kitchen which opens out to the charming stone terrace, living room with large picture window enjoying the views, large hallway, sizeable utility room and wet room.

A real feature of the property are the superb grounds.

Wonderfully landscaped with a wide array of flowering plants, shrubs, a wooded area of mature trees and lawn area.

While this property gives an escapist feel, it is very conveniently located just 5km west of Schull and 8km from Goleen.

Selling agents: Charles McCarthy Estate Agents, Skibbereen

charlesmccarthy.com • [email protected] • Tel: +353 (0)28 21533

Corravoley, Ballydehob, P81 W240

€465,000

This substantial detached house (163.7 m² / 1762 ft²) on c.1.38 acres in the heart of the West Cork countryside benefits from a large garden, mature shrubs and planting.

It is located 6km from Ballydehob village and just 12km from the market town of Skibbereen.

The home itself, though in need of updating has been extremely well maintained and is in great condition throughout.

All rooms are generously proportioned with large windows allowing lots of natural light, a sense of space and glimpses of the surrounding countryside.

There are four sizeable bedrooms, three bathrooms, two reception rooms and a large garage featuring a balcony overhead.

There is a fantastic framework to build on here and with modernisation and the right owner, this could once again be a wonderful family home.

Additional features include a large barn and outbuildings.

Services: mains water, septic tank

Selling agents: James Lyons O’Keeffe, Skibbereen and Schull

+353 (0)28 63131 • +353 (0)28 28122 • www.westcorkproperty.com

Braeside, Boulysallagh, Goleen, P81 RC59

€495,000

Braeside is a detached coastal property (154 m²/1658 ft²) on c 0.59 acres located on the outskirts of Goleen village enjoying an elevated position with stunning views over the islands and Fastnet Lighthouse.

An architect-designed home, this property features bright and open living spaces and a special mezzanine area above the living room.

Close by are the popular attractions of Barleycove Beach, Mizen Head and the fishing village of Crookhaven.

This is a must-see for all West Cork property hunters.

The presence of a generous garden also makes this a wonderful choice as a permanent family home.

Features include: Coastal views from all living areas; conservatory with sea and countryside views; open plan kitchen/dining; walking distance of Goleen village; open fire in the living room; oil-fired central heating; private well and septic tank.

Selling agents: James Lyons O’Keeffe, Skibbereen and Schull

+353 (0)28 63131 • +353 (0)28 28122 • www.westcorkproperty.com

Shiplake, Dunmanway P47 AK81

Guide price: €375,000

Built in 1996, this four-bed detached house (159m2/1711ft2) on c1.5 acres is presented in beautiful condition and is certainly not your everyday house in style and feature, being very individual and charming.

On entering via the porch, you are hit with that ‘wow’ factor – douglas fir floors, exposed beams, multi-purpose stoves, open-plan kitchen and dining area.

Natural sunlight floods through the whole house, creating brightness and space, all year round.

Outside is a mixture of manicured garden and wild meadow, polytunnels, beehives, lily pond, woodshed, workshop, storage area/garage and private driveway.

Dunmanway town, which is a 5km drive, is a haven for outdoor activities including water rafting, hill walking, mountain climbing, etc.

Viewing is highly recommended and by appointment.

Selling agents: Hodnett Forde Property Services, Clonakilty.

www.hodnettforde.com • [email protected] • Tel: +353 (0)23 883 3367

Tracashel, Seal Harbour, Glengarriff, P75 R230

Asking price: €695,000

Exceptional coastal detached three-bedroom, split-level residence, set on a unique 1.2 acre approx. elevated site that takes advantage of views over nearby Seal Harbour.

The views over Bantry Bay and The Sheep’s Head Peninsula and mountain backdrop add to the ambience of this unique home.

The property is located within a short walk of Seal Harbour and is 5km west of Glengarriff village in scenic West Cork.

The main reception areas are designed for entertaining and by extension offer a seamless flow between the main living areas and an impressive glass surround balcony.

Southerly aspect with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors. Accommodation extending to 215 sq.m. / 2,314 sq.ft.) approximately.

Oil fired central heating throughout and stove fireplace.

Well maintained gardens orientated south and west with large lawn area.

Attached double garages, both with roller doors.

The lower floor is designed to take advantage of the water views.

This floor is laid out with a large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property is approximately a five-minutes drive from Glengarriff and 20 minutes from Castletownbere.

Selling agents: Sherry Fitzgerald O’Neill, Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Bantry.

sherryfitz.ie • [email protected] • +353 (0)28 21404