West Cork U16s meet La Liga giants Valencia and Atletico Madrid in 2023 Surf Cup

AN opportunity to face La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Valencia will be the highlight of the West Cork Academy’s trip to this week’s 2023 Surf Cup international invitational tournament in Spain.

The West Cork Academy U16 schoolboys squad are currently in Salou for what should be an unforgettable five-day trip.

Taking part in an elite U17 tournament for the very first time, the rural academy’s players, although a year younger, will face some of the giants of European football and opposing players who have already taken part in UEFA’s U17 Champions League.

On Thursday afternoon, West Cork will open their four-team group against Valencia U17s. The following day, a meeting with Atletico Madrid U17s and Houston Bolt U17s from the USA will round off the academy’s opening phase.

‘The Surf Cup International is an invitational tournament and the first one of its kind that the West Cork Academy has competed in, at any age-grade,’ West Cork Academy U16 head coach David Hall said.

‘We are in a group with three professional clubs. The format is that we play Atletico Madrid, Valencia and Houston in our group stage. If we manage to top the group, then we will progress to the knockout semi-finals and finals.

‘Look, it is a proverbial group of death but it will be exciting for the lads to play this level of opposition.

‘We travelled to the UK on an academy tour last year and visited Liverpool FC’s Academy. They have kindly given us some scouting information on Atletico U17 as Liverpool faced them in the UEFA Champions League. It is nice to have friends like that now!’

This is a unique opportunity for the West Cork Academy to test themselves against some of the continent’s elite U17 talent.

All games take place at the superb Salou Sporting complex that boasts 11 full-sized pitches and numerous other state-of-the-art playing and training facilities.

‘The reason for travelling to Spain and playing such high-profile opponents is that we are taking this West Cork Academy U16 squad to the 2024 Milk Cup next July,’ David Hall explained.

‘This Spanish trip is part of our preparation and exposing our players to as high a calibre of opposition as possible.’

The West Cork Academy squad includes Rory Curtin (Castlelack), Jack Browne (Kilmichael Rovers), Ryan O’Boy (Kilgoban Celtic), Luke Holland (Dunmanway Town), Ronan Hayes (Ardfield), Shane Hallihan (Skibbereen), James Maguire (Clonakilty AFC), Conor Vassallo (Dunmanway Town), Sam Logan (Bunratty United), Tim Sweeney (Kilmichael Rover), Tom Whooley (Cobh Ramblers), Alex Bramoulle (Dunmanway Town), Ronan Collins (Skibbereen), Sean Platt (Ardfield), Christos Delis (Ardfield), Conrad Murphy (Clonakilty AFC), Cillian O’Sullivan (Lakewood Athletic), Rory O’Neill (Beara United), Aaron White (Ardfield), Matthew Buttimer (Lyre Rovers), Joseph McCarthy (Skibbereen), Darragh Hurley (Drinagh Rangers), Conor O’Brien (Skibbereen). Head coach, David Hall; assistant coach, Eamon Bradfield, Craig Scott; team manager, Danny Logan; staff, Conor Bradfield.