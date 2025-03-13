WEST CORK RALLY: Jerry O’Mahony hits magical 40. Calnan brothers target finish. Third time lucky for Eamonn and Lisa?

MARTIN WALSH highlights chats to West Cork locals hoping to make their mark on home soil

FOR Rosscarbery's Jerry O'Mahony, this weekend's Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally is a very special occasion.

No other driver since the inception of the rally in 1977 has competed in the Clonakilty-based event as many times and this Friday afternoon as he sets off for the opening stage, he will have reached the magical 40. A great and notable achievement.

'I do it because I enjoy it. It’s nice to be involved and you would wonder if it wasn’t on, what else you would do on St Patrick’s weekend,’ he said.

To mark this milestone, Jerry and his long-time co-driver and friend Willie Buchannan will have the #40 decals on the side of their Ford Escort this weekend.

From his first West Cork in 1979, the navigators and subsequently co-drivers that accompanied Jerry along the West Cork stages include his late brother Danno, Mike (another brother), Pat Joe O’Sullivan (Woodfield), Dave Hurley (perhaps better known as father of RTÉ sports presenter Jacqui), PJ O’Donovan (Caherbeg), Tossie Hayes (Ownahincha) Brian Quinlan, John Maguire, sons Jason and Jonathan and for the majority of the 39 West Cork's to date, Willie Buchannan, who himself will be participating in his 29th West Cork Rally this weekend.

MOST WEST CORK RALLY APPEARANCES (1977 - 2024): 1. Jerry O'Mahony (Rosscarbery) 39; 2. Gerard O'Connell (Dunmanway) 27; 3. Willie McCarthy (Ardgehane) 26; 4. Steve Roberts (Ardgehane) 26; 5. Leonard Downey (Donoughmore) 25; 6. Martin Daly (Ballincollig) 24.

***

FOR Ardfield's Eoghan Calnan and his Carrigaline-based brother Conor, who campaign a distinctive orange-coloured Ford Escort, this will be their 20th West Cork Rally and one where Eoghan reckons they have unfinished business.

‘We were leading our class last year but slid off the road and retired on the Ring stage. We have never won our class in the West Cork,’ Eoghan said.

‘I can remember watching the rally when I was a small boy and seeing the cars come up through The Square in Rosscarbery. We always had a great interest in motorsport – our father (Kieran) would take us to the Circuit of Ireland. We were all huge Billy Coleman and Ger Buckley fans and Frank (O’Mahony) too; we all looked up to them. Then here, around us we had Jerry O'Mahony, John Hodnett and the late Jerry Nagle. The rally has great memories and presently, it's great as well.

‘As I said, we didn't finish last year so the target is to finish this time. We will go for a good steady run and enjoy it, that's what it's about and hopefully within the top three in class. In terms of stages, I have always liked Glandore, yes Ardfield as well and for whatever reason Clogagh. Of course, it would be nice to get that class win this time.'

***

Clonakilty husband and wife Eamonn and Lisa McCarthy (Honda Civic) will be hoping that it will be third time lucky this weekend as the couple have yet to finish the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally.

‘Two years ago, we were second in class throughout the weekend but the engine blew within half a mile of the finish of the very last stage,’ Eamonn recalled.

‘Last year, we lost fifth gear on the penultimate stage and finished fifth in class. Before that happened, we were in the top three in the class. Hopefully, we can get it together at the weekend.’

Eamonn's Auto Services in Woodfield has been buzzing for the last month in the build-up to the rally.

‘The customers coming to the garage are all chatting about it and it's great for the local economy.’

It's the same at breakfast in the family household as he jokingly adds, ‘I will have to listen to Lisa on the stages, she is allowed to give out to me in the rally car!'

A native of Mullinavat, Lisa has been competing in rallies since 2010.

'We are going to do a few rounds of the Tarmac Championship this year including the Donegal International Rally in June. I get the car ready as well and Lisa does all the work connecting with the co-driving side. Yeah, seriously, we work very well together and it's nice and calm … most of the time!’

Their friends, Shane McCarthy, Alan Ryan and Dario Tempesta are part of the service crew.

‘If we could finish without any hassle this time it would be great,’ Eamonn said, and added ‘a class win would be nice too’.

***

Another family tie is the father and son co-driving duo of Rathbarry's Niall and Joseph O'Sullivan, seeded at 106 and 136 respectively, with Niall calling the pacenotes for Cappawhite's Sean O'Carroll, who debuts a new Ford Escort in Class 14, while Joseph will co-driver for Cork born Indianapolis-based Patrick Lynch in an Opel Corsa; they are entered in Class 10.

For Niall, this will be his 21st West Cork Rally and his eighth with O'Carroll. Previously, Niall competed with Kieran O'Callaghan, Timmy McCarthy, Jonathan Jennings, Willie John Dolan, Peter O'Neill, Colum Browne, Ger O'Connell and Owen Murphy.

‘It's great to compete in the event, especially the stages at Ardfield and Ring, the former because it's a fast flowing stage and a great challenge. The switch from the four-wheel drive Escort Cosworth to the rear-wheel drive Escort is something that Sean and myself are looking forward to. Joseph competing brings a bit of banter within the family,’ Niall said.

A third West Cork Rally beckons for Leaving Certificate student Joseph (O'Sullivan).

‘My first event was in 2022 with Skibbereen's Noel McCarthy (Ford Escort) and we finished third in Class 9. Unfortunately, we retired on the first loop of the Saturday stages last year,’ Joseph said.

The teenager told The Southern Star how it came about. will co-drive for Cork born US-domiciled Patrick Lynch in an Opel Corsa.

‘It was through Ardfield co-driver Anthony O'Sullivan as Patrick contacted him seeking a co-driver. I'm really looking forward to it, especially the Ardfield stage with part of it very close to home. It will be a little break away from the books for the three days!’

In terms of bragging rights in the O'Sullivan household, it's currently one apiece but Joseph is determined to regain the position he held in 2023.