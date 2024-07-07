West Cork League Masters Cup: Clon see off Skibb

BY GER MCCARTHY

Clonakilty saw off the challenge of Skibbereen in the opening round of the 2024 West Cork League Masters Cup.

Sean Lyons’ 25th-minute strike set Kinsale on their way to a Masters Cup first round victory at home to Castletown Celtic. Lyons added a second before Florence Lynch put the seal on a 3-0 Kinsale win. Mike O’Connell, JP Cummins and Flor Lynch were the pick of Kinsale’s top players.

In the same competition, Skibbereen and Clonakilty Soccer Club’s first-round tie ended 3-0 to Clonakilty at the Baltimore Road. A brace of John Hayes goals plus an additional Alan Ward effort sent Clon through. Paudie Horan, Iain O’Driscoll and Shane Buttimer performed superbly for the winners with John Hodnett and Noel Kearney both impressing for Skibbereen.

Bandon received a walkover from Bay Rovers and reached this season’s Masters Cup quarter-finals without kicking a ball. An eagerly anticipated local derby between Drinagh Rangers and Dunmanway Town failed to materialise as the Canon Crowley Park side were handed a walkover to automatically qualify for the last eight.

Two Masters League fixtures were completed last week beginning with a Western Division matchup between Beara United and Aultagh Celtic at Beara Community School.

The visitors emerged with all three points thanks to a convincing win. Anthony Howard handed Aultagh a 12th-minute lead. Beara fought back but fell 2-0 behind when John MacGillicuddy scored shortly before the interval.

Ciaran Nangle put the result beyond doubt midway through the second half. There was still time for Vincent Collins to get his name on the scoresheet and confirm a 4-0 Aultagh triumph.

Despite the defeat, Lorcan Harrington, Paul O’Sullivan and Ross Minihane stood out for United. Celtic joined Beara and Skibbereen in a share of the Western Division’s lead thanks to John MacGillicuddy, Anthony Howard, James O’Driscoll and Paudie Hurley’s combined efforts.

Castlelack and Sullane played out an entertaining Eastern Division draw at Brinny. Billy Healy edged Sullane 1-0 in front after four minutes before a Brendan Scahill leveller brought parity to the score.

Neither side added to their tally during the second period and, as a result, they had to settle for a share of the spoils. The 1-1 draw represented both teams’ first points of the new campaign. Best for Sullane included Sean Riordan and Robert Riordan while Castlelack’s Noel Leahy, Dan Madden, James Cunningham and Jason Crowley also impressed.

West Cork League Masters Cup Round 1 results: Kinsale 3 Castletown Celtic 0, Skibbereen 0 Clonakilty Soccer Club 3, Drinagh Rangers vs Dunmanway Town – walkover to Drinagh, Bandon vs Bay Rovers – walkover to Bandon. Eastern Conference: Castlelack 1 Sullane 1. Western Conference: Beara United 0 Aultagh Celtic 4.