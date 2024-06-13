West Cork Academy power into Kennedy Cup quarter-finals

BY GER McCARTHY

THREE consecutive wins helped the West Cork Academy get their 2024 SFAI Kennedy Cup tournament off to a perfect start at the University of Limerick earlier this week.

The West Cork Academy reached this year’s Kennedy Cup quarter-finals and confirmed a top-eight finish following marvellous victories over West Waterford East Cork, Mayo and North Dublin.

Scoring 13 goals and conceding just once, Eamon Bradfield and Jack O’Sullivan’s young squad put their stamp on Group 4 and surged into the knockout stages.

Luke O’Neill netted in all three group games with Oisín McCarthy, Conall Whooley and Jack Allen each weighing in with braces. Goalkeeper Charlie Curtin also excelled for a squad primed to make their mark in the last eight of the tournament.

***

Eager to replicate, if not better, last summer’s historic third overall placed finish, West Cork faced West Waterford East Cork (WWEC) in their first Group 4 match.

West Cork set a brisk early tempo and Castlelack’s Jack Allen had the distinction of netting the opening goal in the 2024 SFAI Kennedy Cup. Allen broke the deadlock inside the second minute. The young striker was handed an opportunity to double his side’s advantage shortly after; the Castlelack player stepped forward but struck his penalty off the crossbar.

A determined West Cork continued to push and Dunmanway Town’s Paddy O’Brien made it 2-0 on 27 minutes. Pressing high, West Cork added another on the stroke of half time when Clonakilty AFC’s Luke O’Neill found the net.

Down 3-0 at the break, WWEC were powerless to stop a rampant West Cork from adding three second-half strikes. Dunmanway Town’s Oisín McCarthy, Castlelack’s Eoin Murphy and Drinagh Rangers’ Conall Whooley made it 6-0 before WWEC netted a late consolation.

On the same afternoon, Mayo defeated top seeds North Dublin to set up two difficult Group 4 assignments for the West Cork Academy on the second day of the tournament.

***

Thankfully, Eamon Bradfield and Jack O’Sullivan’s side carried their opening day form into Tuesday’s games.

A double-header of Group 4 clashes began with an early kick-off against Mayo. A tight opening half saw West Cork defend superbly and Oisín McCarthy netted his second goal of the tournament to make it 1-0 at the break.

The second period belonged to the leaders who added three goals without reply to take their total to ten in two outings. Clonakilty AFC duo Luke O’Neill and Paddy Haughney got their names on the scoresheet before Drinagh Rangers’ Conall Whooley wrapped up a convincing 4-0 triumph.

North Dublin’s (NDSL) 9-1 demolition of WWEC set up a final Group 4 clash later that afternoon. West Cork (on six points) needed to avoid defeat to top the group while nothing less than a victory would suffice for the NDSL (on three points).

A cagey opening period failed to produce a goal. West Cork enjoyed the greater share of possession, forcing a succession of corners and set-pieces. On the rare occasions NDSL threatened, Castlelack goalkeeper Charlie Curtin was on hand to expertly clear his lines.

West Cork were rewarded for their positivity with an opening goal after 26 minutes. North Dublin’s goalkeeper parried an initial effort but Clonakilty AFC’s Luke O’Neill was on hand to fire home the rebound. O’Neill’s third goal in three games ensured West Cork deservedly led 1-0 at the interval.

Needing at least two goals to overtake their opponents in the group standings, North Dublin immediately pressed further forward once play resumed. West Cork bided their time and defended diligently before Castlelack’s Jack Allen swept home a cross to double his team’s lead. A brilliant Charlie Curtin stop denied the NDSL a certain goal shortly after as the Leinster side went in search of a way back into the game.

Unable to make any headway, despite grazing the crossbar from a free-kick, North Dublin conceded a third goal just before the final whistle. Riverside Athletic’s Darragh Bradfield made no mistake from close range after the NDSL failed to deal with a routine corner kick.

A 3-0 win saw West Cork finish top of Group 4 ahead of second-placed Mayo who needed a late winner to edge past West Waterford East Cork 3-2. Top group seeds, the NDSL, finished third with WWEC propping up the group following three losses.

2024 West Cork Academy SFAI Kennedy Cup squad: Jack Allen (Castlelack), Darragh Bradfield (Riverside Athletic), Harry Chambers (Castlelack), Fionn Coppinger (Clonakilty AFC), Charlie Curtin (Castlelack), Rory Ecklof (Kilmichael Rovers), Paddy Haughney (Clonakilty AFC), Conor Hourihan (Bay Rovers), Daniel Kiely (Castlelack), Oisín McCarthy (Dunmanway Town), Donal McSweeney (Castlelack), Conor Murphy (Riverside Athletic), Eoin Murphy (Castlelack), Paddy O’Brien (Dunmanway Town), Gearoid O’Keefe (Castlelack), Luke O’Neill (Clonakilty AFC), Rory O’Sullivan (Sullane), Ronan Twomey (Clonakilty AFC), Conall Whooley (Drinagh Rangers). Head Coach: Eamon Bradfield (Riverside Athletic). Assistant Coach Jack O’Sullivan (Drinagh Rangers).