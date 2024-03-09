Weddings can be a big day for the smallies too!

A WEDDING can be a long day for children and while they’ll love the fuss, parts of it can be a bit more for the grown-ups, so it’s important to do what you can to make it a great day for them too.

Toy table

Arrange a table that is a little out of the way of waiters and dancing etc. and fill it with toys, colouring books, and board games for the kids to choose from. Games in particular are a great way to get the kids mingling and making new friends.

Sweet cart

At this stage a pick ‘n’ mix sweet cart is nothing new at weddings, but hey, have you yet to see one that the kids (and some adults!) haven’t automatically gravitated towards?

A guaranteed hit and ok, all that sugar isn’t necessarily the healthiest option, but it’s a special occasion, right?

Gift bags

Make up some fun gift bags for the younger folk who will be attending your big day.

They’ll love things like inflatable toys, glow sticks, light-up toys, puzzles etc.

Guaranteed to keep them entertained and nice for them to have something to bring home afterwards too.

Outdoor games

If the rain holds off and there’s obstacle-free green space, setting up a few outdoor games is a lovely alternative for the younger guests.

Garden games such as Twister, outdoor Jenga and skittles are sure to keep them occupied.

Add hula hoops or a hopscotch mat for a bit of variety.

If it’s a private venue there may even be scope for a small bouncy castle.

Entertainers

If your budget can stretch to it, professional entertainers are guaranteed to keep the young ones entertained for at least a couple of hours.

Variety is the spice of life here – think magic tricks, party games, balloon making and face painting.

Movie room

Ask the venue beforehand if they can provide a small conference room with a projector or TV for a couple of hours so the kids can watch movies.

Throw in some cushions, beanbags and of course popcorn and the scene is set.