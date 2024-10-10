Wedding make-up tips and trends for Autumn & Winter

MAKE up is a powerful thing and can make you look like a completely different person if you so wish.

Now, the thing to keep in mind for your wedding day is that most people, ie the guests and most importantly your partner, are accustomed to you looking like yourself so it’s probably wise not to change things up too radically.

You don’t want anyone doing a double take when they see you on the day ... for the wrong reasons!

‘The best version of yourself,’ is the phrase that’s bandied around a lot when it comes to wedding make-up, and for a good reason.

Basically, you want to look nice and rested, as if you’ve been sleeping superbly for the past month (instead of waking up feverishly in the dead of the night after having that recurring nightmare where it’s the wedding day, you’re wearing a short dress and you’ve forgotten to shave your legs); like you’ve just spent a week in the Caribbean and have that that nice rich person glow about you, and generally refreshed, where people will suspect, but can’t be quite sure, if you had a little jab of something.

Speaking of jabs, before it was a ‘one shot of botox fits all’ approach, but now it’s all hugely sophisticated with a great choice of skilled therapists in West Cork offering a diverse range of ‘tweakments.’

It’s definitely worth having a chat with someone to see what, if anything, they suggest you might consider having done to get your skin in top shape for the day because it’s 100% all about the preparation.

Think of it like painting a house: the prep work is the hardest bit, sanding down surfaces and filling in holes etc. The painting itself is the easy, joyful, part. Same goes for your make-up – if the skin is in good shape, it will things a lot easier for your make-up artist to achieve the look of your dreams.

Things to remember though if you’re going to make an investment in treatments (and it will be significant) is to chat to a trained professional who you trust will only suggest treatments that will make a difference or that you need.

Crucially do this as far in advance of your wedding day as you can – at least six months if not more as many treatments require three treatments at least to see a noticeable difference, and require several weeks between visits.

How you want your make up done on the day will come down to personal taste.

Current trends include a ‘clean girl’ look. That’s a no make-up, make-up, and one your MUA will actually have to work quite hard to achieve.

The idea is to allow your skin to take centre stage.

The effect is dewy and freckles are being embraced, and in some cases brides to be are even asking for them to be drawn onto their faces!

Colour palettes and tones are soft with brown liner more popular at the moment than a potentially harsher black; brows are fluffy, lashes are customised and natural.

Lips deserve a paragraph all to themselves. The 90s red lip is still very popular and for Autumn/Winter brides it will work a treat, as will any warm berry shades. These colours will need maintenance though so if you don’t want to be thinking about touch ups, perhaps go for something more muted during the day, and swap to a more statement making shade after dinner.

Finally, a trial is not only advised, it’s essential. If you’re wearing fake tan on the day (even a light spritz is recommended), make sure you wear it to the trial, so it can be colour matched with your foundation.

Fashion focused Autumn/Winter brides can have some fun with a make-up look fresh from the international catwalks where models sashayed down runways with tiny crystals stuck under their lash line or under their iris.

It’s a really fun look that would be easy to achieve for an evening look. The key is to keep the look subtle, and use only teeny tiny crystals. You don’t want to look like you’re going to a fancy dress party.

Alternatively, use a glittery eye shadow to let guests know it’s time to party!

For sure, bring along pictures with you to the trial, and chat through any viral trends that undoubtedly have caught your eye (there’s so many!), but do take on board your mua’s advice.

She’ll have painted hundreds of faces and knows what will work in reality, what will enhance your look, as opposed to making you look washed out in photographs etc.

Experience will trump TikToks every time!