‘We haven’t got the job done yet,’ as Newcestown hurlers target county final glory

Newcestown 2-14

Carrigtwohill 1-14

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

‘WE haven’t got the job done yet’ – that was the reaction of team manager Charlie Wilson following Newcestown’s hard-earned victory over Carrigtwohill in the Co-op Superstores county senior A hurling championship semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

While obviously delighted with the outcome, Wilson stressed it’s all about focusing on the final now, adding there were no medals handed out after the win over Carrigtwohill.

‘The bottom line is we have nothing won, but we appear to have a bit of momentum, so we’re satisfied we’re in a good place at the moment. I thought the lads gave it everything today, and to get off to such a good start against the wind was always going to hold us in good stead,’ he remarked.

Newcestown certainly hit the ground running, with a brace of converted frees by Edmund Kenneally sandwiching a goal from Richard O’Sullivan during the opening seven minutes.

They seemed to hold most of the aces early on, but Carrigtwohill gradually began to warm to their task, inspired initially by wing-forward Sean Walsh, who chipped in with three fine scores as they cut the gap to two, 1-3 to 0-4, midway through the first half.

The Imokilly side enjoyed much the better of the exchanges in the second quarter, going two points up before impressive Newcestown centre-back Luke Meade completed the first-half scoring to make 0-10 to 1-6 at the interval.

Charlie Wilson said he was happy enough with the situation at half-time.

‘I wouldn’t say we felt comfortable, but we had a bit of confidence that it was going to be more of an uphill struggle for Carrigtwohill against the wind in the second half,’ the Newcestown manager explained.

‘We knew they were going to throw everything at us at the same time, but, in fairness, our fellas stuck to the task, and I thought they were exceptional in the way they fixed a lot of problems on the pitch themselves.

‘It’s always good to have players who can do that,’ he noted.

As in the first half, Newcestown burst from the traps on the resumption, building up a three-point lead before increasing their advantage, courtesy of a goal from a penalty by Edmund Kenneally in the 38th minute.

The chance came about after influential midfielder Niall Kelly – put clean through following a deft pass by substitute Trevor Horgan – was hauled down in the square, allowing Kenneally to send Newcestown’s prospects soaring with his unstoppable penalty.

That the Newcestown rearguard – with Luke Meade, Gearoid O’Donovan and Mícheál McSweeney particularly resolute – generally held sway made it difficult to visualise Carrigtwohill getting back into contention following that body-blow.

They enjoyed the rub of the green six minutes later, however, when a long delivery from wing-forward Tomás Hogan hung in the wind, deceiving the Newcestown defenders and dropping kindly for Sean Walsh, who goaled with aplomb. Walsh’s strike cut the margin to the minimum, 2-10 to 1-12, setting the scene for an enthralling battle for supremacy in the last quarter.

Newcestown weren’t found wanting when the crunch came, however, and, aided by scores from peerless free-taker Edmund Kenneally (3), and David Buckley, they managed to remain in front until the finish.

To eliminate Carrigtwohill, who operated in premier senior ranks last year, has to be a confidence-booster for Newcestown, especially since their victory was achieved in the absence of highly-rated attacker Sean O’Donovan,who has a hamstring problem.

‘While we obviously don’t want to be without any member of the panel, Sean gives us something different,’ added Charlie Wilson. ‘He’s a tall, rangy player who always troubles the opposition, so the good news is he should be back with us for the final.’

Scorers

Newcestown: E Kenneally 1-8 (7f, 1-0 pen); R O’Sullivan 1-1; C Dineen, L Meade N Kelly, J Kelleher, D Buckley 0-1 each.

Carrigtwohill: S Walsh 1-5 (2f); J Mulcahy 0-3; J Oke 0-2; P O’Sullivan, S De Burca, A Walsh-Barry, B Twomey 0-1 each.

Newcestown: C Wilson; M McSweeney, G O’Donovan, J Kelleher; C O’Neill, L Meade, E Collins; T Twomey, N Kelly; P Collins, E Kenneally, D Buckley; C Dineen, R O’Sullivan, J Meade.

Subs: S O’Sullivan for O’Neill (ht), T Horgan for P Collins (ht), C O’Donovan for R O’Sullivan (58).

Carrigtwohill: S Devlin; P O’Sullivan, S De Burca, N Coughlan; D Murnane, J Horgan, A Walsh-Barry;J Oke, P Hogan; S Walsh, C O’Riordan, T Hogan; l Gosnell, J Mulcahy, C Barry.

Subs: B Twomey for Barry (ht), L O’Sullivan for Gosnell (51), R Power for Oke (55), S De Roiste for T Hogan (59), D Joseph for Horgan (59).

Referee: W King (Banteer).