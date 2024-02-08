‘We have Waterford next – that is a proverbial six-pointer,’ says Cork boss Shane Ronayne after league loss to Kerry

Kerry 2-14

Cork 0-7

THE pressure is mounting on a Cork senior team that suffered a chastening Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 defeat to Kerry on bank holiday Monday.

Suffering a second loss on the bounce, it leaves Cork mid-table after three rounds, but unlike their previous two-point defeat against Armagh, there could be no disputing that the Rebels were second best to Kerry all afternoon at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

The visitors managed just seven points, only two from open play, and from two different scorers. Therein lies the issue: Cork’s inability to spread their scores since the start of the league campaign.

For the third game running, Katie Quirke was Shane Ronayne’s side’s most influential scorer with six points, but five of those were from frees. A returning Laura O’Mahony was Cork’s only other contributor on the scoreboard. Unsurprisingly, the Cork manager did not mince his words when assessing his team’s display.

‘We would be very disappointed with our own display, especially up front,’ Ronayne told The Southern Star.

‘We had plenty of opportunities but that’s something to work on. Kerry were outstanding though. They are operating at a way higher level than we are at the moment. That’s the reality of it.

‘The challenge for us is to get our players up to that level of inter-play and work rate. Physically, I thought we were well able for them. The inter-play, we haven’t got going on it yet.

‘On the plus side, Laura O’Mahony played her first game back. Kate Redmond, it was her first start and she did a good job at wing-back. Abbie O’Mahony is just back from her club activities as well.’