Kilmacabea 2-17

St Oliver Plunkett’s 0-9

TOM LYONS REPORTS

KILMACABEA are on a mission. The team beaten so agonisingly in last season’s final of the Bandon Co-op Carbery junior A football championship are already shaping like potential champions this season.

Their comprehensive win over St Oliver Plunkett’s in Ardfield on Saturday evening gave clear indication that their minds are totally focused on making amends for the 2023 defeat.

In the past, the Kilmacs were often too dependent on the scoring exploits of Damien Gore to pull them through. While he is in superb form at present, he is no longer the sole contributor on the scoreboard. In the first half, into a slight breeze, up the slope, corner forward Éamonn Shanahan was the main man up front as he roasted the Magpies’ defence, kicking four superb points.

Almost as quiet as a church mouse in that half, Gore did strike for the vital goal in the 11th minute which gave his side a six-point lead, 1-7 to 0-4, at half time. The second half saw Gore at his best, kicking five points, but also splitting the posts with superb scores were Joe Collins and sub Ray Shanahan, while sub Keith Whelton contributed a late, top-class goal.

‘Donie (O’Donovan) came in as manager this year and we’ve really hit the ground running. The training sessions are going very well, a battle for places. Tactically, we’ve improved, too, playing very much as a team now,’ said ageless wonder Ruairi Hourihane, who is really enjoying his football now.

‘I wasn’t sure if I was going to come back this season, all the travelling up and down to Galway, but Donie gave me a call and I said I’d give it another shot. It’s just a case of monitoring it properly and so far, so good.

‘We believe we left the West Cork behind us last season and you have to learn from defeats like that. It lights a fire under you, we’re raring to go again, chomping at the bit, can’t wait for the next game, the next training session.’

Plunkett’s battled gamely all through and should have been much closer on the scoreboard at half time but failed to convert a number of good scoring chances. Most impressive was the pace, ball skills and work rate of their young forwards, with Roy O’Driscoll, Seán O’Donovan and the flying winger Padraig ‘Podge’ Healy deserving more than they achieved on the scoring front.

Against the breeze, the Kilmacs led by 0-3 to 0-1 after ten minutes, courtesy of Éamonn Shanahan (2) and Owen Tobin, with goalkeeper Brian Walsh converting a free for the Ahiohill men. The decisive score came in the 11th minute when Damien Gore was fouled in possession but managed to hit a rasper to the back of the net. Mike Keohane kicked two frees for Plunketts in answer to a third point from the flying Éamonn Shanahan and it was 1-4 to 0-3 at the end of the first quarter. Joe Collins, Ian Jennings and Shanahan kicked three points in the second quarter but Plunkett’s could only manage a single point in reply, from Seán White, missing a number of chances. It was 1-7 to 0-4 at the break.

Three points in a row from the improving Gore, Joe Collins and Ruairí Hourihane, set up brilliantly by Donncha McCarthy, at the beginning of the second half literally put the game to bed. A further three points from Gore (2) and Collins (mark) had their total up to 1-13 by the end of the third quarter. The Magpies battled courageously and were rewarded with scores from Brian Walsh (free), Podge Healy, and Seán White, bringing their total to seven.

Both sides were emptying their benches and catching the eye was Ray Shanahan for the Kilmacs as he rifled over two fine points, with Damien Gore (2) bringing his total to 1-5. Plunketts’ reply came from frees from Brian Walsh and Mike Keohane before one of the best scores of the day came in the dying seconds. Kilmacabea managed to turnover possession in their own goal area and a sweeping move the length of the field ended with sub John Keating setting up another sub, Keith Whelton, for a cracking goal.

Scorers

Kilmacabea: Damien Gore (1f) 1-5; Éamonn Shanahan 0-4; Keith Whelton 1-0; Joe Collins 0-3 (2m); Ray Shanahan 0-2; Owen Tobin, Ruairí Hourihane, Ian Jennings 0-1 each.

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Mike Keohane (3f), Brian Walsh (3f) 0-3 each; Seán White 0-2; Padraig Healy 0-1.

Kilmacabea: Karl McCarthy; Liam Tobin, Darren Whooley, Dara Tobin; Owen Tobin, Diarmuid O’Callaghan, Odhran Kerrisk; Joe Collins, Martin Collins; Donncha McCarthy, Ian Jennings, Ruairí Hourihane; Éamonn Shanahan, Damien Gore, Colin McCarthy.

Subs: Ray Shanahan for D Tobin (35), Liam McCarthy for C McCarthy (46), Jamie Ronan for O Tobin (52), Keith Whelton for J Collins (56), Mark O’Sullivan for D Whooley (56), John Keating for D Gore (58).

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Brian Walsh; Niall O’Driscoll, Ciarán Dullea, Cormac Lyons; Mark Kelly, Ronan McCarthy, Gary McCarthy; Eddie O’Driscoll, Seán White; Michael Collins, Mike Keohane, Padraig Healy; Darragh McCarthy, Roy O’Driscoll, Seán O’Donovan.

Subs: Conor McCarthy for D McCarthy (ht), David White for N O’Driscoll (36), Seán Crowley for M Kelly (50), Mike McCarthy for P Healy (60).

Referee: Michael O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).