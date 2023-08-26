Urhan take control, but St James have it all to do

URHAN’S four-point win over Ballydesmond, 1-11 to 1-7, sees them top Group A of the Bon Secours Premier JFC.

The Beara side conceded 1-3 inside just five minutes, but Urhan rallied and hit the final four points of the half to go in just two down at half time.

After trading scores, Ballydesmond were reduced to 14 men when they led by 1-4 to 0-5. The red card changed the game. Eight minutes later Alan Elphick goaled to put Urhan in front, 1-7 to 1-5. The Duhallow outfit battled away but Urhan found an extra gear and scored three of the final four points, including a brilliant effort from Conchubar Harrington, who finished with 0-7. Elphick scored a point and Steven O’Shea put a seal on the two points. Other scorers for Urhan included Martin McCarthy and Michael Shea.

Seandun side St Nick’s beat Cullen in the other game which means Urhan only need a draw against St Nick’s in their final group game to advance to the knockout stages. Nicks and Ballydesmond are on two points each while Cullen are on one.

It wasn’t a good second round for Ardfield club St James, who lost 0-15 to 1-6 against Millstreet in Group C. The Carbery side went in at the break trailing 0-8 to 0-4 with Frank Hayes, Aaron Hayes, Conor Hayes and Joseph O’Sullivan getting their scores. St James tried to get a grip on proceedings but Millstreet were too strong. Player/manager Alan O’Shea (free) got a score, Frank Hayes then goaled from a penalty and added another point to increase his individual tally to 1-2. It was 0-12 to 1-6, but Millstreet finished stronger. Kilmurry won the other group game by 1-9 to 0-9 against Kinsale.

To have any chance of qualifying, St James (2 points) have to get a result against Kilmurry (4). There is the hope that Millstreet (2) could slip up against Kinsale (0). If Kilmurry and Kinsale win, the second spot will go down to scoring difference. Kinsale leads this currently (-4), with James (-5) and Millstreet following (-6).