Unlicensed taxi man fined in court for having no insurance

A Kilbrittain man who was prosecuted for operating a taxi service without a licence in a sting operation carried out by the National Transport Authority (NTA) has been further fined for driving without insurance.

Anthony Curran (62) of Barleyfield, Kilbrittain pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to driving without insurance.

Sgt Eimear O’Connell told Judge Treasa Kelly that he had recently been prosecuted by the NTA for similar offences arising out of an operation on March 30th 2024.

‘Gda Ashling O’Connell accompanied by Anthony Carey from the NTA rang Mr Curran about getting a taxi from Kilbrittain to Bandon.

He arrived and transported them to Bandon and requested €20 in payment,’ said Sgt O’Connell.

‘Mr Carey paid him and they then identified themselves as a garda and an NTA official. He had no small public service vehicle licence and gardaí seized the car and it was brought to the compound,’ she added.

Defence solicitor Éamonn Fleming said his client has already been prosecuted and fined €3,000 in that prosecution undertaken by the NTA for driving without having a small public service vehicle, and not having a licence to drive a small public service vehicle.

‘He had insurance to drive his own car but he was carrying passengers on this day,’ said Mr Fleming, who asked the court not to disqualify his client who, he said, has already paid a heavy price.

‘People had been asking him for spins as there is no local taxi service in this rural area.’

Judge Kelly said this has been a very expensive lesson for Mr Curran and convicted and fined him €200, giving him five months to pay the fine.