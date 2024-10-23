Undertaker trimmed plot for family to grieve at graveside

A FUNERAL director and his team were recently forced to strim a grave and an area around it during a funeral so that a grieving family could get close to the grave.

The incident was outlined by Cllr John Michael Foley (FG) at a recent meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, when he called for the local authority to commit to a maintenance programme for cemeteries because some are being left neglected and overgrown.

As a funeral director himself, he said he sees cemeteries across the county every day. ‘Trees and ditches are overgrown – up to 20ft-30ft, leaving many paths unpassable for funerals or for people. Paths also need to be in concrete, as you can’t push a wheelchair, coffin trolley, or child’s buggy on rough stones,’ said Cllr Foley.

‘At a recent funeral we had to strim a grave and an area around it in order for the family to get close. Conditions such as these make it difficult for families to congregate with loved ones as they should.’

Cllr Foley highlighted several cemeteries which need remedial works carried out, including Lislee Cemetery near Courtmacsherry, which he said needs two boundary walls to be reinstated and for the trees to be trimmed back and cared for appropriately.

‘The Abbeymahon Old Graveyard, set in the Cistercian Abbey ruins, is falling down and needs rebuilding to make it safe for families,’ he added. ‘It is also an archaeological monument and a protected structure and should be properly maintained. It is currently closed off by temporary barriers for public safety. It is our responsibility as Cork County Council to protect this structure or appeal to the Office of Public Works to protect it.’ He pointed out that a family home from America recently had wanted to visit their ancestor’s grave but were unable to do so.

He also said works need to be carried out on Darrara Cemetery, which was built 30 years ago, but already needs drainage works. Also, all paths should be levelled there and set in concrete.

Several sites, including St Eltin’s Kinsale, Clogagh, Ballintemple, and Timoleague Abbey, need tree and grass growth to be maintained more regularly to allow for safe pedestrian access, continued Cllr Foley.

He pointed out that other cemeteries in Kilbrittain, Bandon, Newcestown, and Lislevane are owned by the church and are maintained superbly and respectfully.

‘We need to raise our game to improve the conditions of our cemeteries. They are meant to be a place of peace and serenity for a grieving family. It is the last resting place for our loved ones and these places need to be looked after. We should be proud of our cemeteries and not embarrassed by the state some are kept in.’

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) seconded his motion. Municipal district officer Brian Dunne said the Council does manage their cemeteries, but it also depends on finance and resources.

‘We are at the tail end of an exercise of trying to create a priority list of what needs to be done in the short term and medium term, and that is almost complete. The problem with bigger works is finding the funding for them,’ he said.

He said the Council plans to apply for funding to the Monuments Funds for Abbeymahon in order to get a detailed plan of what can be done.