Ukrainian sends jeep from Cork to help war

A 65-YEAR-OLD Ukrainian man who was forced to leave his homeland due to the invasion of Russian forces has found a new community in West Cork, and a way of supporting those left behind to fight on the front line.

At his new home at Church Cross, near Skibbereen, Yaroslav Zhukovskyi said he has found friendship, including that of Kieran Moylan of Kilcoe, whom he describes as a kind person who embodies all that is good about Irish people.

Wishing to buy a sturdy Ford Ranger car to assist the Ukrainian army, Yaroslav drew on Kieran’s support.

‘He showed interest in solving this issue, and provided material and technical assistance,’ Yaroslav told The Southern Star.

Yaroslav paid €2,400 of his own money for the car, plus the €500 needed for new wheels, and the €1,000 cost to have it shipped to Ukraine.

Kieran helped him find the right vehicle and conducted all of the negotiations because Yaroslav’s English isn’t great.

After buying the vehicle, Yaroslav and Kieran drove it to Dublin. There, Polish carriers loaded the car onto a truck and drove it to the Polish-Ukrainian border, where it was met by Ukrainian volunteers and driven to the front.

Yaroslav explained that the vehicle will be used by the Ukrainian army to carry out combat missions on the front line.

Yaroslav expressed their deepest gratitude to the people of Ireland, and its government, for supporting Ukraine and providing temporary protection for its citizens.

‘Only in unity and with the help of the entire civilised world will Ukraine be able to end the war and gain victory over Russia,’ he said.

Kieran Moylan also spoke to The Southern Star.

He said: ‘Yaroslav raised the money doing odd jobs – such as painting and grass cutting and the money he donated would have been most of what he had. It demonstrates the sacrifices he and others have made.’