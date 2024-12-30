Tributes to popular Garda ‘Raz’

THERE has been a huge outpouring of tributes to Clonakilty-based Gda Razvan Ghetau, who died tragically last week, and was described as ‘one of life’s gentlemen’ by a colleague.

Stationed at Anglesea Street in Cork city, Razvan (Raz) and his late partner, Jennifer O’Shaughnessy, who tragically predeceased him in November, following a road traffic collision, had been living in Clonakilty.

Gda Ghetau had been driving when their car collided with a bus in Co Limerick on the afternoon of October 26th.

Jennifer was airlifted to hospital in Cork, but died some weeks later.

Several gardaí paid warm tributes to Romanian-born Raz, who was found deceased last Friday.

His colleague Ken O’Connell described him as a gentleman.

‘He treated everyone with dignity and respect, regardless of who they were. He had exactly what you needed in a member of An Garda Síochána,’ he said.

Carol Ann O’Callaghan and Gary Brennan said they both had the pleasure of working with Raz.

‘We couldn’t have asked for a better colleague and friend. He was a true gentleman and always true to himself. I remember one of my last conversations with Raz, he spoke so fondly of his and Jen’s move to Clonakilty, living near the beach and his love for Jen. He was a joy to listen to.’

Many commentators made reference to his love of surfing, and another said both Raz and Jen would be ‘reunited again’. An anonymous writer, signed only as ‘a mother’ said: ‘You couldn’t live without your beautiful Jen.’

Emer McCarthy of An Garda Síochána said Raz was a joy to be around, adding that he was ‘such a genuine and kind person, who was a true friend.’

Chief Supt Tom Myers of the Cork city division said Razvan was a valued member of An Garda Síochána and will be sadly missed by all his colleagues and friends, while Mick Ring from Anglesea Street Garda Station said he will miss Raz’s ‘infectious smile’ and remembers fondly the chats they had in the back yard.

Sheena Dowling said that as a unit, they are ‘heartbroken.’

‘One of life’s true gentlemen, the unit will never be the same without you.’

Robbie Stone of An Garda Síochána said Raz was an ‘absolute gentleman to his core.’

‘His decency and humour will not be forgotten. A superbly skilled and loyal garda. Made a mark on all that he worked with.’

Razvan is survived by his parents Gabriela and Dan and his two brothers, Andrei and Vlad.

Razvan will be reposing at his own home in Clonakilty on St Stephen’s Day from 4pm until 7pm.

Gda Ghetau’s funeral will take place at 11am at the Wilton Funeral Home on Friday December 27th in Cork city.

It will be followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery in Crosshaven, where the couple had lived before moving to Clonakilty.