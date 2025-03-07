Took his sister’s car to collect her from school

A MAN who was not insured to drive his sister’s car was fined €200 for the offence by Judge Treasa Kelly at Bantry District Court.

Flor Murphy, solicitor, appeared in defence of Stefan Gabriel Stanciu, who previously lived and worked at a hotel in Schull, but has since taken up a job offer in Galway.

Court presenter Sgt Trish O’Sullivan said Gda Corina Finn had received a report of a vehicle being driven at Colla Road in Schull on May 17th and when she approached the accused she discovered he was not insured.

Sgt O’Sullivan said the vehicle was seized but the owner, who was insured, got it back.

Mr Murphy said his client, who is from Romania, came to West Cork two years ago with his aunt and his sister.

‘His sister was going to school in Schull and he took the car to go through the village to collect her,’ said Mr Murphy.

‘The car was insured but he wasn’t insured to drive it,’ said the solicitor, who asked Judge Kelly not to impose a disqualification because his client may need to get a car, and insurance, for his new job in Galway.

‘It is a serious matter to drive a car without insurance,’ Judge Kelly stated. ‘People who have cars should have insurance.’

The judge reminded the accused that insurance policies are loaded to pay for people who drive without insurance.

However, she acknowledged that the accused had taken responsibility for his actions and she dealt with the charge by way of a €200 fine.

The judge did not impose a disqualification and she also fixed recognisances should the accused wish to appeal the district court conviction.