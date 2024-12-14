Tom McQueen shines as rampant Rangers hit eight goals in cup win

DRINAGH RANGERS 8

SKIBBEREEN CELTIC 0

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

DRINAGH Rangers sent out a warning message as they progressed to the last four of the Parkway Hotel-Maybury Coaches Cup following a one-sided quarter-final victory over Skibbereen Celtic.

Having lost their undefeated Premier Division record to Drinagh B a fortnight before, the home team was eager to return to winning ways last Sunday.

Dominant from the first whistle, Rangers moved the ball intelligently and forced Skibbereen to defend for long periods. Using the full width of the pitch, Drinagh opened an early two-goal lead and, maintaining a high tempo, controlled proceedings from that point onwards.

Whilst fielding an experienced spine in their starting line-up, it was Rangers’ younger players who stood out. Mark Grace and Michael Hennigan worked tirelessly on either wing, as did Eoin Hurley up front. The McQueen’s, Tom and Robbie, along with Sean Calnan controlled midfield. Central defender Matthew Murnane was another to impress.

Drinagh will host the winners of Bunratty United and Baltimore’s quarter-final in the penultimate round. Based on last Sunday’s performance, Rangers will be one of the favourites to lift this year’s Parkway Hotel-Maybury Coaches trophy.

Currently placed fifth in the Championship, Skibbereen Celtic retained a solid defensive shape throughout a difficult 90 minutes. Goalkeeper Odhran Herlihy, defenders Donal Hurley and Gearoid O’Driscoll plus midfielder Oscar Egan were the pick of a hardworking Skibbereen team.

Forcing a succession of early corners, Drinagh hit the front after five minutes. Barry (T) O’Driscoll’s in-swinging delivery was met by Tom McQueen who sent a powerful header into the bottom corner. Pressing high, the home side made it 2-0 courtesy of a fortuitous strike after seven minutes – Mark Grace’s right-wing cross, aided by a swirling wind, deceived goalkeeper Odhran Herlihy and nestled in the back of the net.

To their credit, Skibbereen immediately tightened up and, despite constant pressure, kept their opposing attack at bay before finally settling into the tie. Sean Gallagher tested goalkeeper Gearoid White from distance prior to Donagh Courtney going close from a corner.

That’s as good as it got for the Baltimore Road club however, who needed two Odhran Herlihy stops to stay in contention until the concession of a third goal after 31 minutes. Robbie McQueen was afforded too much time and space before lining up a stinging 25-yard drive into the top corner. 3-0 at the break.

The home team, backed by a strengthening wind, continued to press throughout a dominant third quarter. Maintaining a high press, Rangers were rewarded with a fourth goal after 58 minutes – Tom McQueen evaded a couple of tackles and arrowed in his second goal from the edge of the box.

It became 5-0 when the two O’Driscolls combined shortly after. Barry (T) broke into the Skibbereen penalty area and his low centre was turned in by Barry (H); it was a deserved goal for the latter’s selfless off-the-ball work.

The same was true of Eoin Hurley who took advantage of a tiring Skibbereen Celtic’s inability to clear a corner. Hurley didn’t need to be asked twice and fired through a mass of bodies for his team’s sixth.

A scrappy conclusion saw Barry O’Driscoll (H) net twice to complete his hat-trick and confirm a comprehensive Drinagh Rangers win.

Our Star: Robbie McQueen impressed for the hosts as did Donal Hurley for Skibbereen but two-goal midfielder Tom McQueen gets the nod.

Drinagh Rangers: G White, JJ Collins, B O’Driscoll (T), R McQueen (captain), T McQueen, E Hurley, S Calnan, M Hennigan, M Murnane, B O’Driscoll (H), M

Grace.

Subs: D O’Donovan, B Hodnett, O Tobin, K Jagoe, P Hegarty.

Skibbereen Celtic: O Herlihy, D Hurley (captain), G O’Driscoll, D Lasa O’Regan, E O’Donovan, D Courtney, E Whooley, D Cahalane, S Gallagher Spenser, O Egan.

Subs: U O’Donovan, D Bucur, C O’Mahony, R McCarthy.

Referee: Paul McDermott.