Tom McQueen and Barry O’Driscoll doubles power Drinagh Rangers clear in battle for Premier title

Drinagh Rangers stretch their lead at summit, but Clonakilty Soccer Club has games in hand

Drinagh Rangers 4

Dunmanway Town 1

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

TOM McQueen and Barry O’Driscoll (H) doubles helped Drinagh Rangers stretch their lead at the summit of the PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork League Premier Division.

The league pacesetters took full advantage of being involved in last weekend’s solitary Premier Division fixture. As ever, old rivals Dunmanway Town proved the stiffest of opponents until Rangers’ clinical finishing delivered three second-half goals.

Tom McQueen and Barry O’Driscoll (H) each found the net on two occasions to seal Drinagh’s eighth league win in ten games. That outcome stretched the Canon Crowley Park’s advantage over second-placed Castletown Celtic to five points. Third-placed Clonakilty Soccer Club, the defending champions, are six behind but with three games in hand on the leaders.

At the final whistle however, and with four league fixtures to complete, Drinagh Rangers are exactly where they need to be. Beginning with second-placed Castletown Celtic away this weekend, the outcome of a return trip to Dunmanway along with home games against Bunratty United and champions Clonakilty Soccer Club will decide Rangers’ fate.

As for Dunmanway, they gave a fine account of themselves and kept pressing forward despite a late-goal three-goal deficit plus the loss of Steven O’Donovan to an unfortunate injury.

Setting a brisk tempo, Harry Carey and Eoin Hurley’s pace repeatedly stretched the visitor’s back four during the opening minutes. Yet, Town’s high defensive line and slippery underfoot conditions combined to thwart Drinagh’s advances.

Barry O’Driscoll (H) dragged an effort wide as Drinagh looked poised to dominate. Unfortunately for the hosts, that scenario unravelled after just nine minutes. A Dunmanway counter-attack saw Rhys Coakley’s lofted pass release Mark Buckley. Springing the home team’s offside trap, Buckley raced clear and lifted the ball over an advancing Jack Payne-Murphy.

Despite going 1-0 down, Rangers stuck to their neat, one-touch passing approach. Robbie McQueen won a free kick on the left-hand side of Drinagh’s penalty area following another swift move. The midfielder’s resulting delivery was turned into the net by his brother Tom, drawing the sides level.

Dunmanway’s lead had lasted just six minutes, but worse was to follow when centre-back Steven O’Donovan suffered a nasty shoulder injury. Play was halted for over half an hour while O’Donovan received medical attention prior to leaving the ground.

After the enforced restart, Town looked to shake off a difficult spell, forcing Jack Payne-Murphy into a fine save. A succession of corners failed to breach Drinagh’s defence before a breakaway ended with Michael O’Dwyer denying Harry Carey. Barry O’Driscoll (H) had a goal ruled out for offside at the end of a lengthy first half.

Drinagh didn’t have to wait long before reasserting control. Two minutes of the second period had elapsed when Barry O’Driscoll (H) was quickest to react to Michael O’Dwyer’s parry of a Harry Carey shot. O’Driscoll made no mistake from six yards to push Drinagh 2-1 ahead.

The next goal in such a keenly-contested encounter would prove critical – Rangers netted it five minutes after grabbing the lead. Once again, Barry O’Driscoll (H) underlined his class by gaining possession in a crowded penalty box, turning a defender and calmly walloping into the roof of the net.

Creditably, Dunmanway Town refused to throw in the towel. Consecutive attacks brought the best out of Payne-Murphy prior to Mark Buckley skimming a low effort inches wide. Despite mounting several attacks, Town’s attempts to find a way back into the game floundered in front of goal.

The outcome of an entertaining local derby was decided with 20 minutes to go. Tom McQueen completed another influential display by netting his second goal. Rangers saw out the remaining time and were full value for their 4-1 victory.

Drinagh Rangers: Jack Payne Murphy, JJ Collins, Donal O’Donovan, Barry O’Driscoll (T), Brian Hodnett, Robbie McQueen (captain), Tom McQueen, Eoin Hurley, Sean Calnan, Barry O’Driscoll (H), Harry Carey.

Subs: Gearoid White, Michael Hennigan, Matthew Murnane, Padraic Hegarty, Mark Grace, Keith Jagoe, Caolan O’Driscoll.

Dunmanway Town: Michael O’Dwyer, Barry O’Neill, Ray Jennings, Stephen O’Donovan, Aidan O’Donovan (captain), Gavin Dullea, William Hennigan, Mark Buckley, Rhys Coakley, Colm O’Neill, David Ring.

Subs: Kevin Murray, Mike Kelly.

Referee: Tim McDermott.