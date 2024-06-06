Time to reform rates, says candidate

A CLONAKILTY-based local election candidate has called for the long overdue reform of the rates-based system for local authorities.

Humphrey Deegan, who is running as an independent candidate in the Skibbereen West Cork area told The Southern Star that the reform of the rates-based system and its calculation is long overdue.

‘Far too much pressure is being placed on small local businesses to finance local government when we all know the goalposts have shifted many times over the years but the small local businesses are still expected to pay exorbitant and unsustainable rates,’ he said.

‘There was a time when business rates covered a multitude of services including water, sanitation, refuse etc. But now businesses pay for all these services separately.’

He said that the development of out-of-town retail has impacted footfalls in town centres.

‘These town centres used to be prime locations for retail and hospitality but this is no longer true, yet they pay premium rates in these locations. Is it any wonder that town centres are struggling?’

The former Clonakilty town councillor also added that the onset and growth of online shopping is further eroding footfall.

‘The introduction of the local property tax was to share the burden of funding but again there was no decrease in local rates. If it isn’t dealt with, our local businesses and town centres will suffer even further with the costs of doing business already increasing on all fronts. We need our local businesses and town centres to thrive, not just survive.’