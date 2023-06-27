WOMAN ON THE VERGE: Time to cruise into school holidays

School’s out for the summer but don't fight it. Instead it’s time to take a deep breath and buckle up for the next eight weeks of ‘quality’ family time. There's so much to do in West Cork, what could possibly go wrong?

• CAN you smell that? Or feel it even? That ripple of unease? That sense of all-out panic in the air? It can only mean one thing: school’s out.

• Most primary schools are wrapping up around about now and while I 100% think everyone, teachers and students, deserve a break, I can’t help but wonder if they couldn’t push through until July (with a long weekend here and there)? Now don’t be getting all judgemental on me – it’s not that I don’t love my child. I do. Dearly. But still and all, a solid eight-week block of ‘quality time’ together can be a little overwhelming … at least until you find your stride, which in my experience that can often take until mid-August. So for what it’s worth here are some random tips to hopefully help you and yours over the next few weeks...

• Speaking of tips, accept that your house will become one. Lean into it. Offer no resistance. In fact I strongly suggest you make some of the mess yourself. It will help you feel less resentful towards your family. Under no circumstances should you be tempted to clear away any bits of Lego sets, unless you want an all-out war on your hands; neither should you throw out any random-looking pebbles, shells, or twigs as these will most likely have become treasured items, essential to the happiness of smaller family members.

• My advice is not to throw anything at all out until September for the sake of peace. It will be all about side-stepping, stepping over and around stuff for the foreseeable (good for the glutes, at least). Do make some enquiries though to see if Marie Kondo is available to help restore order when they’re back in class.

• Stations are a must. Not the actual Stations – are you nuts? – I mean setting up something like a little breakfast station, to foster independence in your little one (and give you an extra 20 minutes in bed). Basically all you have to do is put the cereal on the counter top the night before and be prepared for the mess that will greet you (we’ve already agreed we’re fine with mess, remember?).

• Some people I know also operate a clothes station during the holidays. Instead of putting the laundry away they just let it all pile up and everyone comes and helps themselves. Sometimes it’s fun, and sometimes it’s chaos, they say, but it’s definitely a timesaver. I think that might be a step too far for me. And back to the actual Stations, September is the good month to have them – it’s a chance to put the place back together, get a bit of white washing done and maybe a new couch.

• Next, from now until the end of August have your car packed and ready to launch at a range of activities, with a moment’s notice. Be organised for beach trips, hiking, glamping, and day trips. You’ll need everything from raincoats to surf boards, wellingtons to fishing tackle, woolie hats to portable barbecues, windbreakers and loads of ‘spare stuff just in case’ … and a tonne of snacks. Ram it all in and be ready to hit the road when the notion hits. Just leave enough space for you to crawl into and hide on random days when you need to take a little moment (yes, you can have a little cry if you need to).

• As for making dinners, I’d say three a week is fine. And one of those days can be shop-bought goujons (the quality has come on a lot in the past few years). You could also just try chucking random things in the air fryer and hope for the best: an egg, bagels, cheese, and … some green beans? Who knows, you might come up with some winning combinations and end up with a new cook book deal (have some fish fingers on standby just in case).

• Also give up on bed times, within reason. You’ll only end up alarming the neighbours with your shouting. The drawback is that the notion of any ‘me time’ will have to be parked until September. Also be prepared to feel tired all the time. Kids like to stay up really late. And get up early too.

• If you’re on the playground circuit (god love you), be strategic. You could choose the facility based on the quality of the equipment, but you could also choose it on the quality of the coffee available in the area. You could just bring your own, but coffee always tastes so much better when someone else makes it for you. Luckily we’re spoiled in West Cork with so many great baristas.

• If all else fails (or if you just feel like it), go to the cinema. I know that’s just swapping a small screen for a big one but you do get to eat popcorn before taking a nice little nap for yourself, which the kids are less likely to interrupt, as you’re in a theatre. Or you could also entertain them with stories from your childhood that will make them realise they don’t have it half bad. I’ve a good one tucked up my sleeve if the going gets tough, how we spent what seemed an entire summer picking stones in a field that was being reseeded, with our dad and grandfather. It was probably more like a day but it was flipping hard work. That should put the fear of God in them. I’ll leave out the bit how it was actually great fun too!

• Obviously these are all (mainly) tongue-in-cheek and I (mainly) can’t wait for the holidays. I’m going to try to enjoy the mini moments, stay off social media and keep things real. Sure, we’ll all be crying when they go back to school, even if we’re a long way off that yet. If in doubt … go find yourself a few stones to

pick.

• And for a really comprehensive guide on things to see and do in West Cork this summer, see our bumper magazine with this week’s paper!