Tiernan O'Driscoll’s brace fires Castletown into last four of Premier Division Cup

Castletown Celtic 2

Bunratty United 0

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

TWO Tiernan O’Driscoll goals have fired Castletown Celtic into the last four of this season’s West Cork League Premier Division Cup.

O’Driscoll netted twice in the second half of an evenly-fought quarter-final in Castletownkenneigh on Friday evening to send his team into the competition’s semi-finals.

Bunratty United played their part, pressed high, worked tirelessly and created plenty of chances. In a tight game, the visitors’ lack of finishing proved costly and Celtic took full advantage.

Playing on their home pitch and riding high in second spot in the West Cork League Premier Division, Castletown began as favourites. The host’s Matthew Draper volleyed wide before Conor Brosnan dragged a low shot inches past Castletown’s goal. An entertaining cup tie continued to flow with Aaron Draper bringing the best out of United goalkeeper Shane Bowen.

Midfielders Cathal Newman and Killian O’Brien were busy throughout and kept the visitors on the front foot with their accurate passing. As a result, Bunratty’s high press meant Celtic had little time on the ball.

That didn’t detract the home team from playing their way out of trouble. Micheal O’Driscoll, Rory O’Sullivan, Shane Corcoran and Jack O’Callaghan’s impressive one-touch passing ensured Celtic enjoyed plenty of possession.

Yet, it was the visitors who finished the half strongly, creating a succession of opportunities including a goal-bound Killian O’Brien effort brilliantly tipped away by David Curtin. Conor Brosnan and Eoin O’Brien also went close before a cracking 45-minute period concluded scoreless.

The high tempo continued as Castletown pinned back their opponents during much of the third quarter. Bunratty’s defence stood firm and looked set to see out a difficult spell until the hosts struck in the 56th minute. United’s inability to clear another Celtic attack resulted in Tiernan O’Driscoll firing home in a crowded penalty area.

A succession of free kicks and corners failed to deliver a leveller during an intense Bunratty spell. Darragh O’Shea did have the ball in the net on the hour mark but the United player’s effort was correctly ruled out for offside.

The Schull club kept pressing and used Eoin O’Brien and Conor Brosnan’s pace to repeatedly stretch their opposing back four. David Curtin was a safe pair of hands whenever called upon and with centre backs Darragh Coughlan and Matthew Draper giving little away, the score remained 1-0 with 20 minutes to go.

Castletown had chances too with Micheal O’Driscoll scraping Bunratty’s crossbar via a stinging drive from the edge of the box.

Both teams tired following their first-half exertions resulting in fewer clear-cut chances as time ticked down. It wasn’t from the want of trying as Killian O’Brien and James McKnight each tried their luck from distance.

It took a superb team move that spanned the length of Castletownkenneigh’s pitch to decide the outcome six minutes from full time. Celtic worked the ball swiftly from their half and burst into Bunratty’s penalty area. Tiernan O’Driscoll gained possession, turned a defender and walloped an unstoppable shot past Shane Bowen.

O’Driscoll’s second goal completed the evening’s scoring and set Castletown up for a semi-final meeting with Clonakilty Soccer Club.

Castletown Celtic: D Curtin, D Coughlan, C Buttimer, T O’Driscoll, A Draper, M O’Driscoll, S Corcoran, J O’Callaghan, R O’Sullivan, B O’Mahony, M Draper.

Subs: O O’Leary, F Lordan, C Bradfield.

Bunratty United: S Bowen, J McKnight, M Brosnan, K O’Brien, D O’Shea, E O’Brien, M Vearncombe, C Newman, K O’Sullivan, S Kelleher.

Subs: J Brosnan, A Sahovs, E O’Sullivan, M Simpson, S Maguire.

Referee: Paul McDermott.