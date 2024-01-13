THREE REASONS: What Cill na Martra must do to win All-Ireland intermediate club football final

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

ORANGE DANGER WARNING: If Cill na Martra are to have a chance at All-Ireland glory this Sunday, they must restrict the influence of St Patrick's county stars. The Armagh side are fortunate to call upon the abilities of Aidan Nugent, Jason Duffy, and Ross McQuillan, who are all part of Kieran McGeeney’s inter-county squad. McQuillian operates in the half-forward line and was a key factor in their triumph over Allenwood in the semi-final, scoring 1-1. Aidan Nugent is deadly from placed balls, so any close-range frees will be punished. Finally, Jason Duffy is a commanding figure at midfield and his influence will need to be curbed if the Muskerry side are to climb the steps of Croke Park.

THE STARS MUST SHINE: Just like St Patrick's will be relying on their inter-county players, Cill na Martra will be looking for big games from Dan Dineen and Tadgh Corkery. Dineen has been the stand-out player in white and blue en route to this stage and he’ll need to be at the peak of his powers again on Sunday. Including the three games in Munster and the All-Ireland semi-final, O’Dineen has scored 3-12, and he will need to continue that scoring form on Sunday. Tadgh Corkery is the cornerstone of the defence and whether he’ll be tasked with picking up one of St Pat's dangermen or let roam free, a big game is needed to succeed.

DISCIPLINE IS KEY: ‘Ní bhíonn an rath, ach mar a mbíonn an smacht’ – there is no prosperity unless there is discipline. Cill na Martra cannot afford to play on Sunday with any less than 15 players or they’ll be under serious pressure. They finished both their county and Munster semi-final clashes against Castletownbere and Milltown/Castlemaine with 13 men. Against St Kevin’s, they had a black card early in the second period, and a red card late on which put the Muskerry side under enormous pressure in the final stages. Against a talented St Patrick’s side combined with the wide open space of Croke Park, John Evans will want every one of his men on the pitch for 60 minutes if they’re to have the best chance of achieving an All-Ireland title.