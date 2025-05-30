Thomas Hegarty goal seals victory after O'Donovan Rossa rally to beat Ballincollig in Division 2

O’Donovan Rossa 1-13

Ballincollig 0-10

TOM LYONS REPORTS

O’DONOVAN Rossa turned a three-point half-time deficit into a six-point winning margin to move up to fourth in Division 2 of the county football league.

Trailing 0-6 to 0-3 at half time in Skibbereen on Friday evening, the home side was transformed in the second period, as Ballincollig, who played with the breeze in the first half, were made to pay for their lack of a scoring edge.

The Skibb goal, from Thomas Hegarty, didn’t arrive until the 60th minute to put the seal on the win but they had the league points safely in the bag at that stage.

‘We were disappointed with our first half to be honest. We shipped a few injuries lately and we have a lot of young lads that are new to senior,’ said new Rossa manager Gene Hourihane. ‘We said it after the game in our team chat that these young lads are learning at the top level. Against a fine Ballincollig side, we needed to get them into the dressing room at half time to get them settled, and be a bit calmer on the ball. That’s exactly what we did in the second half: we were much calmer in possession, much more measured and we worked some great scores.’

Ballincollig opened the scoring with points from their two top forwards, Sean Kiely and Cian Dorgan. Rossas were back level when ace forward Kevin Davis pointed from play and a free brought forward for a technical foul.

Rossas’ play grew ragged subsequently as they were put under a lot of pressure from their own kickouts and conceded far too many turnovers. Ballincollig kicked four points in a row from outstanding wing back Ben O’Connell (2), Danny O’Leary (mark) and Darragh O’Mahony. Credit the Rossa backs, well led by goalkeeper Ryan Price, Oisín Lucey, Darren Daly and Luke Connolly with some hard grafting to keep the score down. It was Ballincollig in front by 0-6 to 0-3 at the break.

The second half produced the transformation, as Rossas came out on fire and tore into the game. With the experienced brigade of Kevin Davis, Dave Shannon, Thomas Hegarty, the flying Elliot Connolly, and Dylan Hourihane Snr., showing the way up front, well serviced by midfielders Fionn Coombes and Frank Hurley, Rossas went in search of two-pointers with the breeze.

After Davis had pointed a free, Dylan Hourihan Snr kicked the first double to level the scores. Ballincollig regained the lead with points from O’Mahony and O’Connell but that was to be the peak of their resistance as Rossas took control with their swashbuckling play.

A point by Hourihan Snr had the gap down to one at the three-quarter stage and it was all Rossas in the closing quarter. A superb two-pointer by David Shannon had the home side in front for the first time and there to stay.

Points from Elliot Connolly and Niall Daly opened a three-point lead before Kevin Davis kicked their third two-pointer to put the game out of Ballincollig’s reach. Kiely and Dorgan did have late points for the Muskerry men but they were off-set by Thomas Hegarty’s goal in the 60th minute, following great work from wing back, Luke Connolly. This was Rossa’s fourth league win in seven games and fourth spot in the table.

Next up is a local derby for Rossas against Dohenys on June 8th in Dunmanway at 11.30am.

Our Star: A word for Ben O’Connell of Ballincollig and Kevin Davis of Rossas but Elliot Connolly’s work rate and leadership, as well as getting on the scoreboard, were phenomenal all through for the winners.

Scorers

O’Donovan Rossa: Kevin Davis 0-6 (3f, 1 2p); Thomas Hegarty 1-0; Dylan Hourihane Snr 0-3 (tp); Dave Shannon 0-2 (tp), Niall Daly, Elliot Connolly 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: Ben O’Connell 0-3, Seán Kiely, Cian Dorgan, Darragh O’Mahony 0-2 each; David O’Leary (mark) 0-1.

O’Donovan Rossa: Ryan Price; Dylan Hourihane Jnr., Oisín Lucey, Padraig O’Neill; Ciarán Coombes, Darren Daly, Luke Connolly; Fionn Coombes, Frank Hurley; Niall Daly, Dylan Hourihane Snr., Elliot Connolly; Thomas Hegarty, David Shannon, Kevin Davis.

Subs: Seán Hodnett for D Hourihane Snr, (50), Brian Crowley for F Coombes (53), Adam O’Regan for T Hegarty (60).

Ballincollig: Chris Walsh; Seán O’Donoghue, JP Murphy, Shane O’Neill; Evan Cooke, Liam Jennings, Ben O’Connell; Stephen Coughlan, Conor Dalton; David O’Leary, Brian Keating, Peter O’Neill; Cian Dorgan, Darragh O’Mahony, Seán Kiely.

Subs: Seán O’Neill for C Dalton (ht), Kevin Browne for S O’Neill (52), Brian Doore for S Coughlan (52).

Referee: Niall Hayes (Carbery Rangers).