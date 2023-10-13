‘This wasn’t a dirty game,’ insists Cill na Martra boss Evans after five dismissed in semi-final battle

CILL NA MARTRA 2-12

CASTLETOWNBERE 1-7

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

CILL na Martra ended Castletownbere’s hopes of reaching the 2023 Bon Secours Cork Premier IFC county final following a fractious last-four clash in Bantry on Sunday.

Whilst far from a dirty game, the winners finished with 13 players and Castletownbere with 12 at the conclusion of an ill-tempered second half.

Down 1-9 to 1-4 early in the second period, Castletownbere were handed a boost when Gary Murphy was hauled down in the square, resulting in a penalty. Referee James Regan overruled his original decision following a consolation with his umpires however, and instead awarded a hop-ball on the 20-metre line.

Tensions were already running high prior to that pivotal moment when first Billy Murphy and then Gary Murphy were brandished second yellow cards in quick succession.

Down to 13 players for the closing quarter, the Beara side never looked like bridging a five-point gap. Cill na Martra’s Tadhg Ó Corcora received a straight red and Maidhcí Ó Duinnín a black during a fractious finish. Castletownbere’s Fintan Fenner was also red carded on the stroke of full time.

When the dust finally settled, Cill na Martra progressed to a county final while Castletownbere’s promising season was over for another year.

‘The turning point was winning a second-half penalty and, I don’t know, the referee changed his decision and hopped the ball (instead),’ Castletownbere mentor Ian Murphy commented. ‘That was the frustration for Castletownbere. Credit to the lads, they got us back into the game. They are young but tried hard. Look, they will have to learn and move on from it. That’s sport at the end of the day.

‘Best of luck to Cill na Martra in the county final and I’m sure they will have a great battle with Bantry Blues.’

‘To get to the county final is the achievement,’ Cill na Martra manager John Evans said. ‘I think we will throw off the shackles a little bit and begin to express ourselves (in the final). Today, some things were very good and some things weren’t right. I think we reacted very, very positively to adversity out on the field today. Whatever it was, we certainly kept our heads. Sometimes, any game you have three or four guys sent off, it looks like a dirty game. This wasn’t a dirty game, just really tense, tight and tough.’

Castletownbere fell behind to early Dan Ó Duinnín and Maidhcí Ó Duinnín points before Gary Murphy (two) and James Harrington scores quickly turned things around. Damien Ó hUrdail levelled matters for a third time prior to Fintan Fenner converting a free to make it 0-4 to 0-3.

That was Cill na Martra’s cue to up the tempo with Dan Ó Duinnín, Maidhcí Ó Duinnín and Damien Ó hUrdail points moving the Mid-Cork team 0-6 to 0-4 in front.

In danger of being cast adrift, the Beara side saw a James Harrington free land in the square. Cill na Martra’s failure to clear Harrington’s delivery was punished by Billy Murphy who netted from close range. Dan Ó Duinnín converted a late free to conclude the half in a tie, 1-4 to 0-7.

The second half exploded into life with Cill na Martra rattling off an unanswered 1-2. Maidhcí Ó Duinnín palmed to the net either side of Dan Ó Duinnín and Damien Ó hUrdail scores to make it 1-9 to 1-4.

Those scores preceded the beginning of a controversial spell when Castletownbere had a penalty award overruled and lost Billy and Gary Murphy to red cards (each second yellows). Their opponents were also reduced to 13 players during the closing period.

Colm Mac Lochlainn, Shane Ó Duinnín and Ciarán Ó Duinnín conjured up important Cill na Martra scores to keep their opponent at arm’s length. It was fitting that the game’s standout player, Dan Ó Duinnín, rounded goalkeeper Dean Hegarty to complete the scoring with a classy goal deep into injury-time.

‘We will have to dust ourselves down ahead of next season,’ Ian Murphy added.

‘To be fair to the lads, they have given a huge commitment. We are fiercely disappointed because when you get to a semi-final, you then want to make the county final. It just didn’t happen today for us so we will learn from it and move on.’

Scorers

Cill na Martra: D Ó Duinnín 1-4 (2f); M Ó Duinnín 1-2; D Ó hUrdail 0-3; C Mac Lochlainn, S Ó Duinnín, C Ó Duinnín 0-1 each.

Castletownbere: J Harrington 0-3 (1f); B Murphy 1-0; G Murphy 0-2; D Hegarty (1f), F Fenner (1f) 0-1 each.

Cill na Martra: P Ó Críodáin; C Mac Lochlainn, D Ó Connaill, F Ó Faoláin; T Ó Corcora, S Ó Fóirréidh, C Ó Fóirréidh; A Ó Cuana, G Ó Hoillidhe (captain); D Ó Duinnín, D Ó hUrdail, C Ó Duinnín; M Ó Duinnín, F Ó h-Éalaithe, C Ó Meachair.

Subs: M Ó Deasúna for C Ó Meachair (ht), S Ó Duinnín for F Ó h-Éalaithe (50), G Ó Mocháin for D Ó hUrdail (57), A Ó hUidhir for C Ó Fóirréidh (59).

Castletownbere: D Hegarty; L Harrington (captain), J Rosales, D Hanley; S McCarthy, T Collins, F Fenner; A O’Sullivan, O Byrne; O Murphy, J Harrington, K O’Sullivan; G Murphy, B Murphy, L Kelly.

Subs: J O’Neill for O Byrne (41), D Dunne for L Kelly (41), J Hanley for O Murphy (45), T Murphy for K O’Sullivan (58).

Referee: J Regan (Lough Rovers).