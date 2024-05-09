‘This means everything to the town of Clonakilty,’ says John Leahy after Beamish Cup final triumph

Clonakilty Soccer Club 3

Drinagh Rangers 2

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

THE Beamish Cup returned to Clonakilty for the first time since 2008 following Clonakilty Soccer Club’s thrilling 3-2 final victory over Drinagh Rangers.

The memories of three recent Beamish Cup final defeats and a 16-year Beamish Cup drought have finally been put to rest in front of a huge attendance in Lyre on Sunday.

Leading 2-0 and playing confidently, Clon looked set for a straightforward win. Credit to a valiant Drinagh however, who fought back to tie the score. It was left to Clonakilty’s standout player, Chris Collins, to grab the headlines once again with a match-winning free-kick.

These two squads will shortly resume their season-long battle for the WCL Premier Division title as Clon top the table with Rangers in pursuit, but last Sunday was Clonakilty’s day. No-one deserved that success more than long-serving manager and club stalwart John Leahy.

‘Oh my God, this means everything to the town of Clonakilty,’ Leahy told The Southern Star after the final whistle.

‘This is for the whole of Clonakilty. The amount of Clon AFC youngsters supporting us here today was fantastic. Bringing Lorne Edmead in as a coach has made a huge difference to us too this season; he has been a new voice.

‘I woke up this morning and thought about being part of the first Clon team to win the Beamish Cup back in 1995. Now, 35 years later, I’m standing on the side-line with Lorne and our sons, Johnathon and Joe, playing up front.

‘Drinagh are something else and they put it up to us. Two-nil up, they fought back and the last 15 minutes was touch and go. Then, ‘Flash’ Chris Collins won it for us yet again with one of his free-kicks.

‘We will enjoy this but no Clonakilty team has ever won a West Cork League Premier Division title. We have been close, but never won it, and will turn our attention back to that once we have finished celebrating.’

Jonathon Leahy forced a Jack Payne-Murphy save inside the first minute and Joe Edmead failed to connect with a low centre as Clonakilty set a brisk pace. Keith Jagoe and Tom McQueen helped Drinagh settle and the former created his side’s first chance after five frenetic minutes. Robbie McQueen went even closer as the young winger beat goalkeeper Iain O’Driscoll to a 50-50 ball but could only watch his header clear the crossbar.

Chances kept coming amid an unrelenting tempo but it was Clonakilty who struck first after quarter of an hour. A move emanating on Drinagh’s left wing saw Clonakilty move the ball at pace and Chris Collins’ low centre was turned in at the far post by Conor McKahey.

Worse was to follow for a Drinagh defence at sixes and sevens when Joe Edmead was brought down inside the penalty area after 24 minutes. Chris Collins took responsibility for the ensuing spot kick and made no mistake for a merited 2-0 Clonakilty lead.

Just when it seemed that the final might be drifting away, Drinagh Rangers responded. Keith Jagoe flicked on a corner for Barry (H) O’Driscoll to head home after half an hour.

A terrific first half continued to flow with Tom McQueen bringing the best out of Iain O’Driscoll and Joe Edmead firing narrowly wide at the opposite end. Clonakilty created additional chances but a 2-1 score was a fair reflection of an exciting first 45 minutes.

Having been 2-0 down, Drinagh completed a superb comeback courtesy of an equaliser on the hour mark. Robbie McQueen lined up a 25-yard free kick and found the bottom corner to level the score.

It was anybody’s final at that juncture until Clonakilty produced a moment of cup final magic on 75 minutes. Another 25-yard free kick, this time in Clonakilty’s favour, was guided into the net by the mercurial Chris Collins.

Harry Carey had a close-range shot blocked and Eoin Hurley blazed over as Drinagh went in search of their second equaliser. Next, a venomous Robbie McQueen volley rattled the crossbar as the pressure intensified on an overworked Clonakilty back four. Piling forward in the closing minutes, Drinagh forced a goalmouth scramble and saw a Barry (H) O’Driscoll effort hit the side-netting. Defending heroically, Clonakilty Soccer Club held out for a 3-2 win amid emotional scenes at the final whistle.

Clonakilty Soccer Club: Iain O’Driscoll, Rob Downey, Joe Edmead, Chris Collins, Jonathon Leahy, Ethan Draper, Liam Anthony White, Paul Daly, Conor McKahey, Reuben Henry (captain), Alan Murphy.

Subs: Thomas Battersby, Odhran Bancroft, George Cannon, Charlie McShane, Mark Irwin, Alan Ward, Shane Buttimer.

Drinagh Rangers: Jack Payne-Murphy, JJ Collins (captain), Donal O’Donovan, Barry (T) O’Driscoll, Brian Hodnett, Robbie McQueen, Tom McQueen, Eoin Hurley, Daniel McCarthy, Barry (H) O’Driscoll, Keith Jagoe.

Subs: Gearoid White, Sean Calnan, Harry Carey, Mark Grace, Tomás Connolly, Liam McCarthy, Jamie Walsh.

Referee: Colin Clancy.