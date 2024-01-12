The team everyone wants to beat, Cowboys have storied history, much like Castlehaven

With the NFL reaching the business end of the season, we link up the franchises left in the hunt for Super Bowl glory with their closest Carbery GAA counterparts

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

WITH the NFL play-offs starting this weekend, it’s an exciting time for any American Football enthusiast this side of the pond.

As its popularity grows internationally, so does the excitement. More than likely if you turn on Sky Sports this January you’ll see teams do battle on the gridiron. So, for those of you who might not know the teams and are a little unsure of who to support, here’s a little breakdown of the teams that will each be looking to make their way to the pinnacle of American sports – the Superbowl – with a little Carbery football twist.

Baltimore Ravens – Clonakilty: The Baltimore Ravens, much like Clonakilty, are a team that is built off its strong defence. Everything stems from their physical style of play which benefits them both offensively and defensively. They prioritise toughness and hard, physical football, making opponents work hard for every yard. Finishing with the best record in the NFL, the Ravens will take some beating.

San Francisco 49ers – Newcestown: A storied franchise that has had plenty of success down through the ages, who also don the red and gold, these two link perfectly. The San Francisco 49ers have forever been known for their versatility and can beat you any way they see fit. Even when they seem to be struggling, that’s when they’re at their most dangerous, like Newcestown. Definitely one of the favourites.

Dallas Cowboys – Castlehaven: The team everyone wants to beat, the Cowboys have a storied history and much like the Haven, those glory days came in the mid-90s but similar to the Munster champions they are a side that is back to the peak of their powers. Having won the division title this year, they are coming into the playoff run on top form and will take some stopping.

Kansas City Chiefs – Carbery Rangers: Never to be counted out and never easily beaten. The Kansas City Chiefs have a strong team culture backed up by match winners in key positions much like the Rosscarbery side. Never overawed by the big occasion, if you overcome them in the playoffs you’ll be marked, but that’s easier said than done.

Buffalo Bills – Dohenys: The Buffalo Bills are one of the most exciting teams in the league and play a very open and expansive style of attacking football. A side that has overcome the toughest of defeats through the years, you can never keep them down. Much like their Dunmanway counterparts, their fans will travel all over the country in numbers to will them to victory. They are sure to be right in the mix throughout the run to the Superbowl.

Green Bay Packers – O’Donovan Rossa: One of the most storied franchises in the NFL, the Packers have known success from the very beginning. Their history is fabled and universally admired. So much so that the Superbowl is named after Vince Lombardi, the famous Packers coach. Shades of Mick McCarthy. Much like O’Donovan Rossa, they’re a team that knows how to score quick and score often.

Los Angeles Rams – Ilen Rovers: The Rams were the best team in the NFL three years ago, winning Superbowl LVI. The loss of key players due to retirements and injury have made them come back to the pack since but are still a dangerous side in these playoffs. Similar to Ilen, absentees have affected their development but like Ilen, whatever team they put on the field, they are never to be taken lightly.

Miami Dolphins – Bantry Blues: There might be a few more overlooking the North Atlantic in Miami than there are in Bantry but one thing they both have in common, football is king. No other sport comes close. Both might have a keen interest in basketball but it’s football, the American and Gaelic versions, that take priority in these respective areas. Miami has won the big dance twice, so have Bantry, but these sides have seen their fair share of hardships too.

Cleveland Browns – Bandon: Another storied franchise, the Cleveland Browns have been a pillar of the NFL from the jump. Where their two most famous sporting sons, be it LeBron James in Cleveland or Conor Hourihane in Bandon, excelled in other sports, American and Gaelic football is still held to a high esteem in both. This year the Browns faced adversity and still thrived. Bandon have never had it easy either.

Houston Texans – Gabriel Rangers: Much like Gabriels, there are franchises that would have bigger followings and bigger budgets than the Houston Texans but that’s not to say the people of the area don’t get behind their own. For their size, both are similar in achieving beyond their means. The Houston Texans were predicted to struggle this year but as it transpired, nothing could be further from the truth. They play with heart, passion, and all for their community. This side will not roll over for anyone.

Pittsburgh Steelers – St James: The Steelers love when games get tight and close because more often than not they’ll find a way to win. Similar to Ardfield, they love it when a game turns into a dog fight, and boy does that dog have heart. Hit them in the mouth and they’ll just smile back at you. Famous for the ‘Steel Curtain’ defence, they pride themselves on resilience at the back. Combine a passionate fanbase with stern opposition, and you’ll never get an easy day out when you play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Detroit Lions – Barryroe: Having had many barren years, like the boys in blue, the Lions roared back this season. Similar to Barryroe’s first Carbery JAFC victory, the Detroit Lions won its first-ever NFC North divisional title this season. For years, they were the whipping boys of the NFL but things have changed after a new influx of players and a coach who would go to war for them. They are a youthful side who play expansive offensive football. They will go into the playoffs not expected to go far but they thrive on doubt.

Philadelphia Eagles – Kilmacabea: Football is everything in Philadelphia. Football is everything in Kilmacabea. They live and breathe it. They have won it all and they’ve lost it by the merest of margins. Each outcome, whether it be winning or losing has driven them to succeed even more. Walk down any street in Philadelphia and you’ll see plenty of green flags and banners, same as if you were taking a stroll through the village of Leap. The Eagles have power and strength on both sides of the ball, with superstars that can take over the game in an instant.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Tadhg MacCathraigh: To any Manchester United fans, this team may ring a bell. The Glazer-owned Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go into these playoffs under the radar but they don’t lie down easily. Those red and black jerseys like their Caheragh counterparts are an intimidating sight. An offence once orchestrated to glory by the one and only Tom Brady is not what it used to be but it still packs a punch capable of a straight knockout.