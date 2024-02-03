THE LAST WORD: Squashing U21 football championship into just 15 days is taking shine off competition

NEWCESTOWN’s reign as Carbery U21A football champions could last just 37 days. The Liam Farr Cup hasn’t had enough time in its new home to gather dust, yet it could already be on the move. The magic of the cup, eh.

The club ended a 17-year wait to wear this divisional crown again by beating Ibane Gaels in the 2023 Carbery U21A final on December 29th, a delayed decider shoved in between Christmas Day turkey and New Year’s Eve fireworks. Five weeks later Newcestown put their title on the line in the first round of the 2024 championship this Sunday, February 4th, away to Carbery Rangers.

If this feels rushed, that’s because it is.

It could all be over in just 15 days, given that three weekends have been allowed in February to play off the U21 divisional football championships. It's straight knock-out. No second chances.

This ring fencing of three Sundays in February (4th, 11th and 18th) for knockout divisional U21 football was flagged on December 20th when the Cork County Board CCC finalised its county league and championship programme for 2024. It made little sense then, too.

The allocation of just three weekends is to allow clubs to play their county U20 players. There was the option, too, that allowed divisional committees to start their U21 competitions ‘later in the year if not happy with the terms as outlined’. There is the carrot of the return of the county U21 football championship later in the year, but a glance at the masterplan shows that Sunday, September 29th is the ‘deadline for divisional U21 football championships’.

Entertain me here. Let’s stick with the county board’s plan to have divisional championships wrapped up by February 18th, yet the county U21 competition will start over SEVEN MONTHS later. There’s not much love higher up the ladder for these championships. When the inter-county age grades changed, and U21 moved to U20, it diminished the value of the U21 divisional championships. The split season was another kick in the liathroidí to these competitions; it lost its home in the GAA calendar and is now a moveable feast.

Local clubs received an email from the Carbery board on January 12th outlining the county board’s position on the U21 football championships while adding that the division will begin theirs (U21A, B and C) this weekend. Eight games are scheduled, with the seven on Sunday all throwing in at noon.

Again, if it feels rushed, that’s because this is – the expectation to play off an entire championship over three weekends in February isn’t in line with reality. It’s a GAA take on Fr Dougal’s dreams v reality scene in Fr Ted; there’s a marked difference between the two.

Is it possible to run the Carbery U21 championships off in three weeks? Yes. But everything needs to fall into place and run smoothly. Look at how difficult it was to get pitches in Carbery for the U21A championship at the end of 2023; two games were even played in Bishopstown. The weather gods haven’t exactly played ball lately either, and the window of three weekends leaves little wiggle room in Carbery with the leagues throwing-in in March.

When the Carbery U21A football championship, with its chest puffed out, held its March start date it felt valued. Last year it was switched to a winter competition. Now, with the winter darkness still hanging over us, it’s a February throw-in. This constant chopping and changing is taking the shine and lustre off important local championships, especially the U21A which is one of the jewels in the Carbery GAA crown.

There’s an irony, too, given the mumblings when the championships were moved to November, but at least they had a chance to breathe in that window, even though the Christmas week finish of the U21A was far from ideal. But at least teams could prepare. For the 2024 running, teams have had three weeks’ notice.

There’s little love being shown to the U21 divisional competitions which are a crucial grade to provide games to players. Not alone is it the breeding ground for some of the division’s finest footballers but it’s also the ideal introduction to adult football and gives players a chance to find their feet in a competitive environment. This is a grade where clubs can develop players and get them ready for the next step.

But the value of the U21 divisional championships is being chipped away at, the sparkle being dulled as they bounce around the GAA calendar looking for a place to call home. That’s what they need: a proper home, so clubs know when they’re on and can prepare properly. The clubs still see the value in these competitions.

‘This is only our third U21 football title in 46 years,’ Newcestown manager Seamus O’Sullivan said after they dethroned Ibane Gaels in December. ‘It is a huge thing for the club.’

‘We needed this one, our first U21 win in ten years,’ Bantry boss Ger O’Brien said after they beat Bandon in the U21B final.

The U21 championships still matter, so why does it feel like they are an afterthought?

‘It seems it’s been shoehorned into this space so a box is ticked,’ says Alan O’Leary, of Ibane Gaels U21 football management team.

‘It looks like a case of “let’s run this off quickly, three weekends, we’ll have a winner and present a cup.” It’s a competition clubs would like to put a lot more effort and preparation into, but that opportunity isn’t being given this year.’

2022 champions Ibane had planned to get together twice before their U21A opener away to Castlehaven. Ibane had 16 players at their first get-together in Timoleague last week. Teams were squeezing in challenge matches last weekend, trying to get up to speed quickly for this championship sprint that will be over within weeks. Could you blame players if they don’t have appetite, given the short notice and the quickfire nature of the championships? Will these games be a true reflection of players’ abilities given the short lead-in time and many will have had little training done?

Given the role these championships have in the development of players, they deserve better than this. U21 competitions need a fixed home in the calendar so clubs and players can prepare properly.