THE INSIDE TRACK: Who is on John Cleary’s Cork radar?

As Cork football boss John Cleary looks to strengthen his panel, here are players who have impressed me

WITH the county championship football programme almost completed and the inter-county season about to emerge over the horizon, who will the Cork management team possibly be looking at outside of those who figured last season? Boss John Cleary will be looking to build on this year’s progress, and unearthing a few extra players to strengthen his squad will be high on his priority list.

Kevin Walsh is in year two of his role as coach and it will be interesting to see what developments in playing style will manifest themselves in 2024. What young players will emerge? Are there players who didn’t fit into systems in the past who could reinvent themselves this year and contribute to progressing Cork football? One only must look at Brian O’Driscoll’s and Ruairi Deane’s contributions over the past season following their return to the red jersey. Here are some of the players who caught my eye over the 2023 football season.

Michael Hurley (Castlehaven) – The youngest of the four Hurley brothers stood out in the knockout rounds of this season's premier senior football championship. He was one of the main reasons why Castlehaven took the cup west for the sixth time in their history. Michael stepped away from the Cork senior panel prior to the 2022 season at the age of 25. Eight points in the semi-final against the Barrs and five from play in the final against Nemo Rangers showed he has returned to the height of his powers. In the big games he gave big performances. His dancing feet and acceleration off the mark to create space for the shot make him quite the handful.

Liam Wall (Kilmurry) – A big, powerful left-footed forward capable of being the ball winner inside or coming out to power onto the play and kick long-range points as he demonstrated in Kilmurry’s narrow loss to the Barrs in this year’s premier junior final. Liam has played underage for Cork and with UCC’s Sigerson Cup sides. He starred in Kilmurry’s acquisition of the county junior football title last season also.

Stephen Daly (Dohenys) – Daly’s performances in goal for the Dohenys have been a central element to their progression to the county senior A football final this Saturday. A combination of good movement and his ability to find open spaces efficiently for his middle-third players to move onto the ball has been key to the speed of his team's play. He can kick off left and right, and he’s a big man who is comfortable with the ball in hand.

David Buckley (Newcestown) – Another player central to his club’s successful runs in both codes this season. Already having a senior A hurling medal in his pocket this season, David – who scored 0-10 when Cork won the 2021 Munster U20 football final – will be a key player in Newcestown’s bid for the double this Saturday. He already had a taste of inter-county senior football under previous Cork boss Keith Ricken, but has developed his game and his physicality in the intervening time. A big, strong aggressive forward with a very accurate boot, both from play and frees.

Conor Cahalane (Castlehaven) – Could this man be tempted across to the big ball game? His fitness levels, work rate and ball-carrying ability for the county champions at midfield this year make him look ideally suited to the modern-day inter-county game. Middle-eight players who can get up and down the field and contribute on the scoreboard are the gold dust of the game now. Cork needs more of them.

Ryan O’Donovan (Barryroe) – A star underage player with the Rebels and part of the U23 development squad also this year, he has been on the radar for some time. Ryan was one of the main reasons Barryroe won their first-ever West Cork junior A football championship this year – he kicked 1-7 in the final against Kilmacabea. Left footed and accurate, he has gotten a lot more physically strong in recent years.

Damien Gore (Kilmacabea) – Plagued by injury in recent years, many have written Gore off. At the age of 24, I think his best is yet to come. When fully fit he is a handful for anyone. He single-handedly kept Kilmacabea in the recent Carbery junior final loss to Barryroe both from frees and play – he kicked 0-11 of his side’s 0-14 total. One of the best forwards in West Cork and a match-winner.

Gearoid O’Donovan (Newcestown) – Gearoid has played most of his football at wing back, both for his county and in his college days. He is proving an abrasive and energetic midfielder for Newcestown this season. He thundered into the game in the second half of their football semi-final victory over the much-fancied Newmarket. Like his club-mate Buckley he already has a hurling medal in his pocket this season but his battle with Johnny Kelly in this weekend’s senior A football decider will go a long way to deciding the outcome.

Sean Ó Foirreidh (Cill na Martra) – A very impressive number six in Cill na Martra’s premier intermediate championship victory over Bantry Blues. Fit, powerful, aggressive and very good on the ball, Sean’s ability to transition at pace caused all kinds of problems for the men from the west particularly in that first half.

Keeping his key men fit will be of top priority for John Cleary and Kevin Walsh as we will no doubt see their game plan in its fledgling season this year evolve to the next level in 2024. Maybe we will see some of these lads contribute to that.