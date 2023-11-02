THE INSIDE TRACK: Heroic Haven outworked Nemo, as Hurley brothers showed their class

ELATION for Castlehaven, but heartbreak for Bantry. On Sunday Haven secured their first premier senior title in a decade while the Blues fell at the final hurdle by the narrowest of margins for the second successive year in the premier intermediate grade. Contrasting fortunes on the big day.

In the curtain-raiser at Páirc Uí Chaoimh the vast majority of the kickouts were long and contestable. In the main event the majority were conceded short. The opener was highly entertaining, but the second game was dour and cagey for the most part. There is a lesson in there somewhere on how we can make the game more attractive.

It will never be described as a classic but Castlehaven’s two-point victory, 0-11 to 0-9, to dethrone reigning champions Nemo Rangers was a cautious yet fascinating arm wrestle. Both teams played the first half to stay in it, not win it, conceding each other’s kickouts and stifling space around each other’s scoring zones. However, there were a few telling signs as to how this one might unfold.

The match-ups were captivating with all but one having the desired effect. Michael Hurley was red-hot from the outset following his 0-7 haul in the semi-final against the Barrs, and he finished here with five from play in a man-of-the-match performance. Kieron Histon struggled with Hurley’s lightning feet and electric pace. Barry O’Driscoll got the nod to start in place of Paul Kerrigan, which meant Damien Cahalane retreated to the edge of the square to pick him up. Johnny O’Regan went to six to pick up Mark Cronin, which left Ronan Walsh to pick up Nemo’s ace marksman Luke Connolly. Walsh was excellent, limiting Connolly to two from play and critically no goals. Regan kept Cronin scoreless from play.

Andrew Whelton ran Nemo captain Alan O’Donovan to the edge of the square every time Castlehaven got possession, thwarting his usual influence on affairs around the middle. At the other end, as expected Brian Hurley got the attention of Brian Murphy. Hurley only got one point from play but his contributions late in the game were immense – a point from a mark and a long-range effort from a free for the lead. Hurley was fouled himself and it looked for a minute like he might not be able to take the free as Conor Cahalane stood over him with ball in hand. Spiritual leader Mark Collins strolled over and placed the ball in Hurley's hands. There was only one man kicking that free: the go-to man, and Collins knew it.

An interesting decision by Nemo was to sit their centre back Kevin Fulignati on the top of the D as protection. This meant Mark Collins had the freedom of the park, wearing number seven but playing at 11. I’d love to know Collins’ possession stats. He is too influential to be given that much freedom. Sean Browne and Jack O’Neill hugged the touchlines. Cathal Maguire carried superbly and had one major play in injury time when he was being closed down by three Nemo jerseys as they harried for possession and the equaliser. He fisted the ball over their heads and recovered possession after the bounce to break away. Nemo were paying extra attention to Brian Hurley, and Michael benefited. The Hurley brothers got ten of the 11 points between them.

Luke Horgan, Conor Horgan and Colin Molloy had worked tirelessly before being replaced. Nemo led until the 55th minute when the sides were level on 0-8 apiece and the draw looked the bet of the day. Nemo’s replacements didn’t bring the same dynamism and the game started to open up for Castlehaven late on. Goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin was 100 percent from the tee and Nemo did their best to pressurise Darragh Cahalane in the Haven goal, for his first season, but he stood firm and calm to get all but two of his restarts away. In summary Castlehaven outworked Nemo, didn’t concede goals, had less turnovers and had more energy off the bench. Michael Hurley did wreck, and Brian got the clutch kicks.

The curtain raiser was a complete contrast to the slugfest that followed. Wide open, end to end and highly entertaining. The question arises – would you rather be crowned champions after an arm wrestle or go home empty-handed after a classic? The Premier IFC decider had 29 scores which included five goals as Bantry again left Páirc Uí Chaoimh empty-handed, after losing 3-11 to 2-13.

In truth, Cill na Martra should have been out the gap at half time. They easily left another 1-5 out there before the break. They were better set up at the back, were in control around the middle and their runners from deep were creating the overlap at will. But they only went in three points to the good. Bantry manager Dave O’Donovan had work to do at half time – and they emerged a different outfit.

Daniel Ó Duinnín looked to have put the final nail in the coffin on 35 minutes after he goaled to put six between the teams. Then Bantry went from six behind to three up by the 54th minute. Ruairi Deane turned up the heat, as only he can do, scoring a brilliant goal to catapult Bantry into control of this game. Kevin Casey was dominating the middle and Paddy Cronin's move to centre forward caused consternation in the Gaeltacht team’s defence. Arthur Coakley caught fire and finished with 1-6 to claim the man-of-the-match award; that’s a tough one to go and accept when you end up on the losing side. But as Bantry hung in there in the first half Cill na Martra did likewise in the second.

Bantry headed into the final minutes three up and had two chances to make that four and seal the game. But both were squandered. Super sub Shane Ó Duinnín came off the bench to kick the final three points including an audacious winner in the final minute of injury time to take his club to senior level for the first time in their history. More heartbreak for Bantry, and another winter of reflection.