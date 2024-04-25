The game was there for the taking for Cork - 3 Talking Points

Close but no cigar

THE consensus feeling heading down to Killarney on Saturday for Cork supporters was one of hope rather than expectancy. Not many if any would’ve given the Rebels a chance of winning, and keeping the score-line close would’ve been looked at as satisfactory. But are we satisfied? John Cleary certainly wasn’t. ‘We’re not pleased, we were beaten, we’re disappointed,’ Cleary said.

Compared to previous forays behind enemy lines, this game was there for the taking. When Cork deployed their fast paced attacking running game, Kerry looked at sea defensively and up-top the Clifford’s were well off their top class standard. After 25 minutes Cork had Kerry on the ropes, and to stick with the boxing analogies, they refused to look for the knockout punch and were content with the occasional jab.

The move to bring Seán Powter back the field as a sweeper seemed to scupper whatever potent running threat the Rebels had and the Kerry defence found their footing. One wonders if Cleary had his chance again would he have gone for the jugular? Previous meetings and beatings might have forced the Cork managements hand into playing more defensively but the opportunity was there. Overall the performance was a positive one, and losing by three points was better than many expected but if you are to beat the best, sometimes you just need to go all in. This felt like one that got away.

Elevate and conquer

Do Cork have what it takes to get to the next level? Saturday’s game was an indicator that this team is on an upward curve but there’s still room for improvement if the Rebels are to be challenging the top sides in the country. John Cleary echoed that in his post-game comments, noting his side are a work in progress but more is needed if Cork are to get back to the top level of intercounty football.

‘We’re still not happy because we want to try and get to the next level. There was a time when Cork were competing in All-Ireland quarter finals, semi-finals, finals, and that's what we want to try and do now. I think we're slowly creeping our way back towards that, but the competition is fairly hot.

‘All the other teams like Kerry have an abundance of very good players. They won five minor All-Irelands in a row, and all those lads are at their peak now. You also have the Dublin's, the Derry's, Galway's, and Mayo's. We're trying our best to get to the top of the second rung. We definitely have improved from two years ago because in the big games, 50 minutes, we were gone. Now we're fighting right to the end, but definitely not where we want to be or where we think we might be able to go.’

Setting the Standard

Saturday’s defeat has John Cleary and his side looking ahead to summer football, and even the most sceptical of Cork supporters could admit that it’ll be in the Sam Maguire series. Dublin are sure to do the business over lowly Offaly this weekend which would assure Cork’s spot in the group stages. Those opponents remain to be seen but one thing is for certain, they’ll face some stern opposition. Cork will face a provincial winner, a provincial finalist and most likely a division one side. So what would signify a successful season for Cork?

If this team are looking to move to the top level and compete with the very best, getting out of the group is a must. Wins against Mayo and Roscommon were watershed moments for this side last season. Eventually a quarter final defeat to Derry was the end of the road but their aim should be at the very least to return to that stage. Anything short of that would feel like a disappointing season, having not gained promotion to division one or claimed provincial honours. Will they be able to step up to the mark? Only time will tell.