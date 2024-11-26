On the campaign trail with Christopher O'Sullivan

The General Election takes place this Friday, November 29th.

TD makes tracks in Kinsale with help from Local Link

IT was all aboard the 253 Local Link bus service to Kinsale from Clonakilty last Saturday as Fianna Fáil candidate Christopher O’Sullivan and his team of eager canvassers hit the popular tourist town on the election trail.

Hoping to retain his seat in Cork South West which he first won in 2020, he brought out the big guns the previous day when party leader Micheál Martin visited Clonakilty.

En route to Kinsale, Christopher even managed to lobby a few surprised bus passengers as he and his team – wearing bright green Fianna Fáil jackets – took over the back of the bus, planning their canvassing strategy for Kinsale.

As bus journeys go, it was a pleasant trip, taking in the wonderful sights of Ring, Courtmacsherry, Timoleague, Garrettstown and the Old Head, before arriving in glorious sunshine in Kinsale, perfect weather for trodding the colourful, narrow streets.

Local party supporters, including Christopher’s aunt Nodlag O’Connell, joined the team, leaflets in hand, and also armed with a determination to meet as many people as possible. But as Kinsale is a tourist town, there were also plenty of people about who don’t have a vote in Cork South West.

Despite not being in his constituency, everyone approached was polite and wished the TD well in the election. That affable attitude was a theme throughout the day with most people being kind and respectful, regardless of their political affiliations.

‘Meeting people is one of the best parts of this job and the reaction has been good and positive,’ said Christopher.

‘I feel there’s a recognition there of the work I’ve done and delivered over the past five years or so in education, school extensions, and sporting infrastructure. Obviously, everything isn’t hunky dory, and people are engaging on numerous issues, too.’

He said housing is the main issue on doorsteps, and not just in West Cork of course.

‘It’s hard to get a rental property and access to healthcare is another issue. SMEs are also calling out for support and the cost of living is also a problem,’ he acknowledged.

His decision to travel on the Local Link was to highlight the extra public transport options now in the constituency.

The issue of classroom sizes was raised by Rebecca Fox, a special needs assistant at nearby Summercove National School. She said it’s a really big problem, as teachers cope with larger class sizes.

Across town, at Glitz boutique, owner Rachel O’Sullivan said the abolition of Kinsale Town Council is a big loss to the area.

‘We have so many good people caring about the town and when they go, who will care for the town? The work the volunteers do here in Kinsale is fantastic. I’m here 20 years and nothing has changed and there is nothing to pull us together,’ she said, adding that she absolutely loves Kinsale.

It was then up to Smith’s SuperValu for a quick meet-and-greet and a quick sandwich and coffee. Canvassing is hard work, I realised.

We even managed to find time to buy a few tickets for the Altrusa Club of Kinsale Christmas Draw. With all his walking in recent weeks, Christopher quipped that his belt is down two notches now. And with less than two weeks to go before the election, chances are it could be down even more. The troops reassembled as we headed up to the large Abbey Fort Estate, where the group split into teams to knock on doors.

The reception was largely positive but a lot of residents expressed concern that some motorists might use the estate to bypass the town. Other residents were worried about safety, travelling from the Rock into town.

Others expressed anger at their children not being able to find accommodation in the town. A lack of access to EV chargers was an annoyance for another resident.

While canvassing, Christopher expressed disappointment with the news, exclusively revealed by The Southern Star in recent weeks, that the Cork South West election count is moving from Clonakilty to Mallow this year.

‘It’s a travesty but I don’t see this decision being overturned,’ he said.

‘I’ve written to the county sheriff and spoken to her directly, and it’s very sad for the people of West Cork. I think it’s a shame. The businesses in Clonakilty will lose out too,’ he noted.

As darkness descended and the bitter cold set in, I made my excuse to head off for more sustenance, while Chris and his team continued knocking on the last remaining doors.

Watch below: