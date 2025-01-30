Student was on way to sell cocaine at Kinsale 7s weekend to pay drug debt

A CARRIGALINE student, who was on his way to the Kinsale 7s rugby tournament last year to sell cocaine, had two pots containing 49 bags of the drug inside his pants when search by gardaí. Another two bags of cocaine were also found behind the sun visor of his BMW, a court heard last week.

Mamadi Sialou (21) of 41 Cedarwood Drive, Castleheights, Carrigaline, pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to the possession of cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply on May 5th last.

Det Gda Colin O’Mahony told the court that they were operating a checkpoint in Belgooly, along with members of the Cork West Divisional drugs unit, and gardaí from Kinsale. He said it was a very busy bank holiday weekend as the Kinsale 7s was taking place

‘During the course of the checkpoint, I stopped a grey BMW driven by the accused. He appeared nervous and agitated and was acting evasive,’ said Det Gda O’Mahony.

He carried out a search of the accused and found 49 bags of cocaine concealed in two pots inside his pants and another two bags were found behind the car’s sun visor.

Det Gda O’Mahony there were 51 bags of cocaine found and the 33 grammes of the drug had a street value of €2,310.

‘When interviewed at Bandon Garda Station he made full and frank admissions about his plans to sell the drug at the Kinsale 7s.

‘He was co-operative and wasn’t difficult and said he was selling the cocaine as he owed a drug debt.’

The court heard that he has no previous convictions and hasn’t come to the attention of gardaí since.

Defence solicitor Myra Dinneen said her client is a second year student at MTU and lives in Carrigaline with his mother and sister.

‘He’s doing well there and has always worked part-time. His mum was horrified that he was going to sell cocaine. He was running in the wrong company when he was aged between 18 and 21,’ said Ms Dinneen.

She asked Judge John King if he would consider a probation report. ‘He won’t engage in it again and he doesn’t even take cocaine,’ she said.

Judge King queried as to how he had a drug debt if he wasn’t using the drug, and said selling drugs warrants a custodial sentence.

‘The most he could hope for is a community service order,’ said Judge King, who directed the defendant should carry out 120 hours of community service in lieu of four months in prison.

Recognisances for an appeal were fixed in the defendant’s own bond of €400 with no cash required.