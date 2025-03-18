Student told to stop misleading court over insurance payment

A DISTRICT court judge told a Union Hall student that he needs a ‘good dose of honesty’ after hearing he didn’t notice that payments for his car insurance weren’t being deducted from his credit card as he hadn’t filled out the forms as requested by his insurance company.

Judge John King told Daniel Nolan (25) at Clonakilty District Court that he should hold up his hands and not try to mislead the court.

Mr Nolan of Main Street, Union Hall had pleaded guilty to driving without insurance at Barleyhill East, Rosscarbery on June 26th last.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge King that when Mr Nolan was stopped by gardaí his insurance disc appeared to be valid but following enquiries made by Gda O’Reilly they found that the policy was inactive.

The court heard that insurance policy had been cancelled on October 7th 2023

Defence solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client, who is in his fourth year in college, had paid Chill Insurance an initial fee of €235 and then €41 was to be taken through his credit card on a monthly basis.

‘He got the insurance but ignored the rest of the email about the need to set up a direct debit properly. He didn’t cancel his insurance and believed that the direct debit had been set up,’ said Mr Murphy.

However, Judge King said that surely the accused would have looked at his credit card each month.

‘I accept he put down a payment but please do not expect me to believe he didn’t know. It isn’t in the last shower he came down on,’ said Judge King.

‘Hold up your hands and don’t be trying to mislead this court.’

Judge King also said that it wasn’t as if the insurance was costing him a lot and told him to take a hard look at his credit card statement.

‘I don’t accept it and yet he wants me not to disqualify him.’

Mr Murphy said his client will need his car for work, while the judge said the accused needs a ‘good dose of reality.’

‘Your client’s instructions are fundamentally flawed,’ said Judge King who convicted and fined him €500 for having no insurance, which was paid in court by Mr Nolan.

‘Despite the fact that he’s not being forthright there will be no disqualification this time. If you ever come before the court again on a no insurance charge you will get a four year disqualification.’