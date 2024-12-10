Star predicted it correctly - when many didn’t

THERE were plenty of people in West Cork in the past few weeks who thought Holly Cairns’ time in the Dáil was coming to an end – that her focus on national politics as a result of becoming Social Democrats leader, would seal her fate here last weekend, writes Siobhán Cronin.

But there were plenty more who could feel the groundswell of quiet but passionate support for the Turk Head politician and felt her seat was never in danger.

Among those were the Star’s news team, who discussed the question during our In the News political podcast on November 14th and predicted there would be no change in Cork South West and that Holly would take the second seat.

Several Fine Gael sources – certain that they were going to regain their seat after the disaster of 2020 – were convinced she was in trouble – and that Noel O’Donovan was well-placed to benefit.

In fact, there was talk that the party had even ‘targeted’ her seat in particular, believing it would be an easier win than trying to unseat the popular Fianna Fáil deputy Christopher O’Sullivan.

But, as their strategy was flawed, so were their predictions – they didn’t realise the cross-constituency support that Holly has – not just personally, but also for her party in general. This was borne out by the strength of her vote from Beara right across the region and up as far as the Kinsale area.

Many young voters like the energetic candidates that have been attracted to the party since Holly’s rise to the top and also their slick engagement on social media, along with a party-wide ability to cut through the waffle of traditional politicians and speak directly to the audience.

For those disillusioned with the current government but too liberal to be swayed by Independent Ireland’s manifesto, there was still only one real option in West Cork: Holly.