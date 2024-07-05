St Val’s victorious as Mairéad O’Driscoll heroics can’t save Castlehaven

CASTLEHAVEN 1-8

ST VAL’S 2-9

GER MCCARTHY REPORTS

St Val’s qualified for the 2024 Cork LGFA Division 1 senior county league final thanks to a hard-earned victory away to Castlehaven in Moneyvohallane last Sunday.

In a precursor to their Cork LGFA SFC clash later this summer, it was St Val’s who went through to this year’s county league decider. A high octane opening half was followed by a cagey second period in which a more clinical St Val’s grabbed scores at crucial times.

Vera O’Connor and Amy Sheppard goals in either half proved equally important with Aisling Kelleher, Niamh McNabola, Vera O’Connor, and Mairead Corkery the pick of the winners best players.

As for Castlehaven, over-reliance on Mairéad O’Driscoll, who provided all of Castlehaven’s scores, saw the home side struggle to keep pace with their opponents scoring bursts. Despite the defeat, Áine Daly, Shelley Daly, Hannah Sheehy, and Emma Daly worked hard on a difficult afternoon.

Neither side was at full strength but it was Castlehaven who enjoyed the better start. Two Mairéad O’Driscoll efforts (one free) handed the hosts an early advantage.

St Val’s settled and moved 0-3 to 0-2 ahead thanks to a brace of Mairead Corkery frees and a superb Vera O’Connor point. A pair of Mairéad O’Driscoll frees had the Haven back in front by the quarter-hour mark.

Val’s looked menacing whenever entering the final third and an excellent Aisling Kelleher effort levelled matters for a third time.

Kelleher and O’Driscoll traded scores to make it 0-5 apiece heading towards the break.

Former Cork All-Ireland LGFA winner, All Star and AFLW player Bríd Stack split the posts to restore St Val’s lead but they were guilty of wasting two goal chances soon after. That profligacy was punished when Mairéad O’Driscoll slalomed through to take her and Castlehaven’s total to 1-5 with a confident finish.

St Val’s led by three points though as Vera O’Connor and Aislinn O’Mahony found their range immediately after the concession of that goal.

Mairéad O’Driscoll (free) brought her team to within two during a tight third quarter. A wasteful St Val’s failed to add to their total during that period and the mercurial O’Driscoll made it a one-point game, 1-8 to 1-7, after 45 minutes.

Then came the game’s main turning points. Goalkeeper Chelsea Love made a crucial point-blank save prior to St Val’s moving the ball up the other end. Vera O’Connor gained possession before firing low into the bottom corner of the net. Ciara Hughes added a point to make it 2-9 to 1-7 after 55 minutes.

Mairéad O’Driscoll’s late point proved a mere consolation as St Val’s deservedly emerged four-point winners. Clonakilty will face St Val’s in this year’s Division 1 county league decider after the former overcame Glanmire 2-9 to 0-12 in Ahamilla last Sunday.

Scorers

Castlehaven: Mairéad O’Driscoll 1-8 (0-5 frees).

Val’s: Vera O’Connor 1-2, Amy Sheppard 1-0, Mairead Corkery (0-2 frees), Aisling Kelleher 0-2 each, Bríd Stack, Aisling O’Mahony, Ciara Hughes 0-1 each.

CASTLEHAVEN: Mairéad Courtney; Jessica McCarthy, Ellen Maguire, Amy McCarthy; Áine Daly, Noreen O’Sullivan, Maeve O’Sullivan; Alice O’Driscoll, Shelley Daly (captain); Emma Daly, Hannah Sheehy, Emma McCarthy; Eilis Bohane, Mairéad O’Driscoll, Ellen Connolly.

Subs: Kellie Pearce for N O’Sullivan (24, inj).

VAL’S: Chelsea Love; Eireann O’Shea, Niamh McNabola, Anna Keane; Ciara Hughes, Miriam Cotter, Bríd Cotter; Aileen Corkery, Aisling Kelleher; Vera O’Connor (captain), Mairead Corkery, Aislinn O’Mahony; Amy Sheppard, Bríd Stack, Ciara Kelleher.

Subs: Kitty O’Brien for B Stack (54, inj).

Referee: John O’Driscoll (Ilen Rovers).