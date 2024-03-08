Skibbereen close in on top four spot in Division 1

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

SKIBBEREEN sit in fifth place in the Munster Junior Division 1 League table, and are in striking distance of a top four play-off spot thanks to their 34-24 home victory over bottom of the table Charleville.

David Shannon scored three tries for Skibb, with Chris Benn and Adam Sheehan also crossing the line for the West Cork team. Daniel Kitson kicked three conversions and a penalty, to leave Skibb on 32 points, two points behind Sunday's Well in fourth place, with Skibb having one game in hand over the ‘Well. Skibb will travel to Muskerry this Sunday, with kick-off at 2.30pm, as they chase a top-four place.

Clonakilty’s hopes of a top-four finish were dealt a huge blow when they lost away to relegation-threatened Clanwilliam. Trailing at half time, 17-15, to the hosts, Clon spent much of the second half pushing for the score that would give them victory. Unfortunately for Clon, it never came and the game finished 17-15. Conor Hayes and Willie Tyner were Clonakilty’s try scorers and Eoin Downey kicked a conversion and a penalty. The result leaves Clon all but out of play-off contention, as they lie in seventh place, on 31 points with only one game remaining. Skibbereen will be cheering on their West Cork neighbours, as Clon’s final game of the year is at home to Sunday’s Well this Saturday at 2pm.

Bandon’s league game against Richmond doubled up as a Junior Cup clash. Bandon won out in a closely fought contest by 22-17 with two tries from Josh Mahony and one by Tadhg Galvin doing the damage. Dylan Barr kicked two conversions and a penalty. The West Cork side sit in tenth position in the league on 26 points. In their final league game, they will host Kilfeacle and District at home on Sunday at 2.30pm. In the next round of the Junior Cup, Bandon will face Cork Constitution.