Skibb defeat Drinagh in U12 Premier 11-goal thriller

BY GER McCARTHY

THE goals continue to fly in during the early rounds of the 2024 SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U12, U13, U14 and U16 competitions.

Sunday’s U12 Schoolboys Premier League encounter between Skibbereen Dynamos and Drinagh Rangers delivered 11 goals. Dynamos edged the result 6-5 thanks to Kingsley Crosby Osagie (2), Ryan Jennings (2), Senan Whooley and Luke Carstairs efforts. Rocco O’Reilly Bermeuller (3), Christopher Crowley and Paul Kingston goals weren’t enough to prevent a gallant Drinagh from losing.

Inter Clonakilty and Lyre Rovers’ opening match of the new U12 Schoolgirls Premier League campaign finished 5-1 to Inter. Alice O’Sullivan netted for Rovers but Leah O’Brien (2), Alice Kelly (2) and Lucy Harrington goals won it for Clon.

Dunmanway Town got off the mark in the U12 Schoolgirls Championship with a 3-0 win at home to Castlelack. Lucy McCarthy (2) and Nicola Hurley's efforts earned Town all three points.

Alan Golecki’s lone strike earned Sullane a 1-0 U12 Schoolboys Championship win over Beara United on Sunday. In the same division, Vincent Beechinor’s effort wasn’t enough to prevent Lyre Rovers from going down 4-1 to Castlelack. Tadgh Harrington (2), Daniel O’Sullivan (2) and Joshua Strange were on target in Bay United’s 5-1 Championship success at Skibbereen Celtic. The host’s solitary goal was scored by Frankie Collins.

In U12 Schoolboys League One, Donagh Griffin, Joey Bennett and Sean Murphy were amongst the goals in Bunratty United’s 7-3 defeat of Skibbereen Athletic. Togher Celtic and Inter Bay Rovers played out a 2-2 draw in Togher. Vadzim Prystupa scored twice for Rovers, as did Justin McCarthy for Celtic.

Luke O’Regan, Luke O’Neill and Ronan Twomey found the net in Inter Clonakilty’s 3-1 U14 Schoolboys Premier victory at home to Dunmanway Town on Sunday. Eoghan Foley netted for the visitors. Two days before, Jack Allen grabbed all four goals in Castlelack’s 4-0 Premier League victory away to Drinagh Rangers.

In the U14 Schoolboys Championship, Clonakilty Celtic and Castlelack United produced a seven-goal thriller in Ballyvackey. David Crewe (3) and Dylan Cronin netted for the winners in a 4-3 triumph. Matthew Afonso (2) and Charlie O’Sullivan replied for Celtic.

Luke Crowley (2) and Daniel Whelton efforts earned Ardfield a 3-0 win away to Skibbereen in the same division. Charlie McCarthy, Finbarr O’Riordan and Rory Ecklof were on target in Kilmichael Rovers’ 3-1 Championship win at Togher Celtic. Kelly Ann Buttimer scored for the hosts.

Sullane moved three points clear at the summit of the U14 Schoolgirls Premier League courtesy of a 2-0 victory at home to Bay Rovers. An Aisling Kelleher brace was the difference between the sides. Grace Holland, Amy O’Donovan, Hannah Triggs Sharkey and Donna French played well for Bay.

In U16 Schoolboys Premier Group A, Sullane edged Dunmanway Town 2-1 thanks to Brendan O’Callaghan and Aaron Lane strikes. Donnacha Carroll was on the scoresheet for Dunmanway.

Fourteen goals were scored in a midweek U16 Schoolboys Premier League Group A clash between Drinagh Rangers and Bunratty United. A cracking encounter finished 7-7 with the score having been tied 3-3 at the break. Padraic Hegarty netted five times for a Rangers side in which Milo Kinsella and Joe O’Donovan also scored. Bunratty’s Sam Logan found the net four times with Dylan O’Driscoll (2) and Daniel Copithorne earning United a deserved share of the points.

Ardfield came from 3-1 down to earn a 3-3 U16 Premier draw away to Kilmichael Rovers. Euan Whelton, Finn O’Mahony and Shane Hallihane scored for the visitors.

Skibbereen and Bay Rovers’ U16 Schoolgirls Premier League midweek clash ended in a victory for the Kealkill club. Tiana Crosby scored for Skibbereen but Lauren O’Connell and Aoife Myler efforts saw Bay Rovers emerge 2-1 winners. Amy O’Donovan, Chloe Daly, Lauren O’Connell and Katie Murphy stood out for Rovers.

Dunmanway Town joined Beara United atop the U13 Schoolgirls Premier League table following a hard-fought 1-0 victory away to Castlelack. Lily Mae Keohane, Robyn Lynch, Siobhán Grainger and Sophie Buckley played well for the home side. A second-half Nicola Hurley strike earned Town all three points.

Max Bramoulle, Ben Marchie, Hugh McCarthy and Oisin O’Regan goals cemented Dunmanway Town’s 4-1 win away to Lyre Rovers in the U13 Schoolboys Premier League. As a result, Dunmanway moved joint-top alongside Castlelack.