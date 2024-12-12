‘Shambolic, late withdrawals’ by divisional teams needs attention, insists Kevin O’Donovan

CORK GAA Secretary/CEO Kevin O’Donovan has revealed a new format for the divisions/colleges’ section of the county premier senior championships is on the agenda for 2025.

In his address to convention at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday night, O’Donovan hit out at the ‘shambolic, late withdrawals by divisional teams’ after draws are made and fixtures set, and insisted this needs ‘immediate attention’.

The format for the 2025 divisional/colleges’ championship will be decided once all entries are confirmed, as the board looks to avoid the circus that unfolded this past season.

In the unseeded football section, both Beara and Imokilly pulled out ahead of their opening fixtures, leaving just Avondhu and Muskerry to meet in a straight final. Meanwhile, in the unseeded hurling section only two of the fixed six matches were played, while Carrigdhoun also pulled out. MTU Cork also don’t field teams in either championship.

‘Of course, the debate rages on regarding the participation of divisional and college teams in the county championships. Whatever one’s feelings may be, in terms of such teams winning the championship outright, what needs immediate attention is the shambolic, late withdrawals by divisional teams long after draws are made and fixtures are ratified. This will receive appropriate attention in the new year, where hopefully a revised format can be agreed by all involved,’ O’Donovan said.

***

The Kilmeen-Kilbree club man also admitted that football in Cork ‘continues to play ‘the poor relation in contrast to other codes.’ While the Cork hurlers grabbed the headlines en route to the 2024 All-Ireland SHC final, the footballers’ meek exit to Louth was the end of their road last season.

‘The promise of the All-Ireland minor and U20 football wins of 2019 continues to fade,’ O’Donovan admitted.

‘While our club football competitions are regularly derided, we remain convinced that the benefits of the revised formats are beginning to show dividends. While there has rightfully been some comment of an increased focus on urban centres, we must also understand local efforts to undermine football in what could be thriving dual clubs.

‘Also, the new immigrant community is a perfect opportunity to grow football for a new audience. Of course, when considering football, one must always consider the competition provided by hurling and the style of football played nationwide over the past decade would not convince many to pledge their allegiance to the big ball.’

***

Should a goal be worth four points in hurling? That was the thought put forward by Kevin O’Donovan in his address to the county convention. Lamenting that the proposed four-point goal didn’t get the green light in the new set of football rules to be introduced in 2025, he suggested that, perhaps, hurling would benefit from it, too.

‘Perhaps silently, we continue to mourn the loss of the potential four-point goal that didn’t make it to Congress,’ O’Donovan said.

‘A minor quibble, of course, but it may have brought the balance pursued by the committee originally in terms of one-point, two point and four-point scores. And perhaps even more silently, we wonder if the “hands off our hurling” devotees would have then considered a four-point goal in the sister code.

‘Did the iconic scores by Robert Downey and Tony Kelly in Croke Park in July really only merit three points each in a game that now regularly sees between 50 and 60 one-pointers? Was it not refreshing to see the Cork hurlers put their own value on goal scoring this year?

‘In fear of final damnation, we humbly suggest that the experimental rules in relation to dissent and cynical play be immediately adopted for hurling, if passed.

'Yes, they are different games, but it's the same players and the same officials, with usually the same motives.’