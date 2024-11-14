Sensational Skibb rule Munster, again

O’Donovan Rossa 0-10

St Ailbe’s 0-7

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

O’DONOVAN Rossa added another chapter to their ever-expanding history book by winning a second consecutive Munster LGFA title.

What is left to say about this special group of players, mentors and supporters?

Not content with winning county, provincial and All-Ireland junior championships in 2023, O’Donovan Rossa has now added intermediate county and Munster trophies to their incredible haul.

The scenes at the final whistle of Sunday’s marvellous three-point triumph over a gallant St Ailbe’s in Mallow were as loud as they were emotional.

This Rossa’s panel doesn’t do things the easy way but who cares when you claim five major titles in two years?

Down 0-5 to 0-3 at the interval of a defence dominated clash, harsh dressing-room words had the desired effect. The Skibbereen club emerged a different beast in the second period.

When losing 0-7 to 0-6 late on, scores from the excellent Éabha O’Donovan (two), Aoife O’Driscoll and Fionnuala O’Driscoll turned things around and won it for a rampant Rossas.

‘It is hard to describe, it is an intangible thing, but this group of players are so close, so bonded and they will back each other up for every single thing,’ winning manager James O’Donovan stated when attempting to explain why this panel has become so successful.

‘There is no giving out, it is “I will fix it for you”. It is just this never-give-in attitude that they have. They are just an incredible bunch.

‘We have a brilliant environment and they have just grown so much over the last couple of years. Munster intermediate champions – it is hard to believe.’

Anchored by the outstanding Aoife Whooley at full back, fellow defenders Michelle Donnellan, Allie Tobin, Emer McCarthy, Sarah Hurley and Lisa Harte laid the foundations of Rossa’s comeback victory. Kate O’Donovan and Fionnuala O’Driscoll were in imperious form up front but it was Sinead Farrell, Aoife O’Driscoll and Emily Byrne’s introductions that helped turn the tide.

Add in Laura O’Mahony, Éabha O’Donovan, Triona Murphy, Mallaidh O’Neill, Jessica Beechinor and Fiona Leonard’s combined efforts and you had a recipe for another O’Donovan Rossa provincial triumph.

A word too for goalkeeper Ella Hayes. Under pressure from her kickouts, the young shot-stopper kept another clean sheet and did so in the cauldron of a Munster final.

‘Oh my God, I can’t actually wrap my head around it,’ winning captain and Cork senior Laura O’Mahony added.

‘This is probably the pinnacle of it all. I cannot believe what we have done, what we have achieved together.

‘We were quite disappointed with ourselves at half time. We were probably only playing to 50 percent of what we can; we missed so many chances. Only for our backs, we would have been a good bit more behind. We have to give credit to everyone on the panel to come back from two points down and win. Oh my God, I can’t believe it!’

St Ailbe’s were the better team in the opening half and opened the scoring through Georgina Keane after nine minutes. Three wides were kicked before Éabha O’Donovan (free) got the Skibbereen side off the mark. Skibb keeper Ella Hayes denied Mairead Kavanagh a goal before Fionnuala O’Driscoll brilliantly fired Rossas ahead.

Pressing high on Rossas kickouts, St Ailbe’s enjoyed plenty of possession but 20 minutes elapsed before Georgia Keane levelled from her second free. Eimear Ryan and Éabha O’Donovan exchanged scores but St Ailbe’s finished the half strongly with Georgina Keane and Meadhbh MacNamara points making it 0-5 to 0-3 at the short whistle.

Ella Hayes denied Mairead Kavanagh for a second time prior to Kate Kennedy making it a three-point game. Kate O’Donovan got Rossas back on track before substitute Sinead Farrell made an instant impression and scored a minute after coming on.

Georgina Keane’s accurate free-taking made it 0-7 to 0-5 but that would be the Limerick champions’ last score as their opponents took control of the concluding quarter.

Both sides wasted chances but Laura O’Mahony and another substitute, Aoife O’Dricoll, reduced the deficit. Next, Éabha O’Donovan converted her second free to edge the West Cork side in front. The crowd was on its feet as O’Donovan made it 0-9 to 0-7.

St Ailbe’s couldn’t find a way past O’Donovan Rossa’s defence before Fionnuala O’Driscoll kicked the final point. A second consecutive Munster LGFA success kicked off wild celebrations on the pitch and in the stands.

Another momentous day in O’Donovan Rossa’s history. The only remaining question is if there is one more page to write before the end of the year?

Scorers

O’Donovan Rossa: É O’Donovan 0-4 (2f); F O’Driscoll 0-2; K O’Donovan, S Farrell, L O’Mahony, A O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

St Ailbe’s: G Keane 0-4 (3f); E Ryan, M MacNamara, K Kennedy 0-1 each.

O’Donovan Rossa: E Hayes; M Donnellan, A Whooley, A Tobin; E McCarthy, S Hurley, L Harte; L O’Mahony, T Murphy; J Beechinor, K O’Donovan, F Leonard; É O’Donovan, F O’Driscoll, M O’Neill.

Subs: S Farrell for T Murphy (ht), A O’Driscoll for M O’Neill (48), E Byrne for O’Driscoll (59).

St Ailbe’s: B Madigan; A Dalton, J McGuire, E Donnelly; M MacNamara, N Ryan, K Heelan; C Hickey, Ó Ryan; S MacNamara, M Kavanagh, L Nash; G Keane, K Kennedy, E Ryan.

Subs: C Ryan for J McGuire (ht), D Egan for S McNamara (ht).

Referee: David Grogan (Tipperary).